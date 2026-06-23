Yankees Can't Fall Into Tarik Skubal Trade Temptation Despite Upcoming Audition

Worlds will collide Wednesday when the Yankees wrap up their three-game series in Detroit.

That's because Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will take the mound, and the Yankees continue to be linked to the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner. If Skubal comes out and mows down New York, it will be quite easy for the rumor mill to churn more Tigers-Yankees buzz.

But that's where the experience of general manager Brian Cashman must come in. The Yankees can't panic by making an immediate trade for the southpaw, regardless of Wednesday's eventual outcome.

Skubal trade doesn't make sense for Yankees

First, Wednesday will be just Skubal's third start since returning from the injured list after undergoing elbow surgery. So far, he's 0-1 with a 4.35 ERA in his first two appearances, striking out 12 batters in 10 2/3 innings with two walks issued. Not exactly Cy Young material.

Any club trading for Skubal would be wise to make sure the 29-year-old is completely healthy before swinging a deal, especially since he'll be a free agent this winter.

Second, the Yankees don't need Skubal, at least not right now. With Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón anchoring the starting rotation, New York owns a two-game lead over the Rays in the American League East.

The Yankees' starting rotation—anchored by Cam Schlittler—is good enough without adding Tarik Skubal to the mix. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Max Fried and Clarke Schmidt on the comeback trail, and with top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange knocking on the door, the Yankees can make do without Skubal for the time being.

Selling the farm for Skubal?

Third, does Cashman really want to sell the farm for Skubal, who will be a free agent following the season? According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Tigers want a pair of "top-10 prospects, including one who’s in the top 100 overall" in exchange for Skubal.

The Yankees have four top-100 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline: infielders George Lombard Jr. (18) and Dax Kilby (66), and right-handers Elmer Rodríguez (59) and Lagrange (72).

George Lombrad Jr. is currently the Yankees' top-rated prospect. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cashman has indicated Lombard isn't on the trade market. Do you really want to risk one of the club's other top prospects when facing a Juan Soto situation?

"Potential" Skubal trade fits

Regardless, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed the Yankees, Dodgers and Braves as "potential fits" for Skubal.

"The Cubs and Blue Jays are seen as among the more desperate big-market teams, while the Padres, Phillies and Rangers have the most aggressive decision-makers (A.J. Preller, Dave Dombrowski and Chris Young, respectively)," the New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote.

Look, any club trading for Skubal becomes a serious World Series title contender. But you don't need a five-man rotation in the playoffs, and the Yankees have other pressing needs, including catcher, the left side of the infield and the bullpen.

Sometimes the best deals are the ones you don't make. Cashman would be wise to remember that as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.