Yankees Could Remedy Backup Catcher Issue By Trading With Padres

The San Diego Padres have an abundance of backup catchers, and according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, either Freddy Fermin or Luis Campusano could be on the move. In a world where the New York Yankees need a legitimate backup catcher and have to move on from career minor leaguers like JC Escarra or Ali Sanchez, a move like Fermin could be one Brian Cashman and company should consider to bolster their catching depth.

Funny enough, in another time and place, before anybody knew what Mariano Rivera would become, Mo was nearly traded for another Fermin. This one was Felix Fermin, the shortstop, though. He has no relation to the aforementioned Freddy.

Just like that Fermin, this prospective trade is more about bolstering the infield defense—catcher this time around instead of shortstop. For anyone hoping for an Austin Wells replacement, it likely wouldn't be Fermin, and if he played every day, the Yankees would be in big trouble. As a backup, though, he'd be adequate.

What Freddy Fermin would bring to the Yankees as a backup option

Despite hitting .203/.274/.315 with an ugly 68 wRC+, Fermin accumulated 1 WAR, according to FanGraphs, and it was all due to his defense. It's safe to say that he is probably one of the better defensive backstops in the game, and he could be the league's next Martin Maldonado.

Fermin's 10 Blocks Above Average are in the 93rd percentile in baseball, per Baseball Savant. He's also ranked in the 97th percentile in throwing out would-be basestealers, the 72nd percentile in framing, and the 86th percentile in pop time.

Wells has become such a prolific defensive catcher that, on days when the Yankees rest him, they wouldn't be hurting defensively. Fermin might even be a better defensive player than Wells, and given this team's strength is its pitching, they'll need a catcher on par with Wells to lead the staff.

San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin would be an under-the-radar trade target for the New York Yankees. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees would probably feel comfortable giving him backstop duties in ways they probably weren't with Escarra or Sanchez last year.

Of course, for anybody hoping that the Yankees will move on from Wells, Fermin isn't the answer. He had 265 plate appearances and played 96 games. That's the same usage he should get if traded to the Yankees. As much as the Yankees should look to replace Wells this winter, that doesn't mean they shouldn't upgrade their backup catcher situation.

Fermin would be more than adequate at doing that job. Just ignore those offensive numbers from last year. Those probably aren't getting any better.