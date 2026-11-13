Yankees' Shoki Oda Pursuit Is Part of Larger Plan Towards Future

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a championship window, but they've intrigued fans with one of their priority targets this offseason.

According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, the Yankees recently made a strong pitch to 18-year-old Japanese pitcher Shoki Oda. Coming out of high school, the right-hander is forgoing a career in NPB and plans to sign with a major league club as an international free agent.

Oda is expected to meet with a few other teams in the coming days, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers. However, his two-hour meeting with the Bronx Bombers was longer than other teams had been granted, and the Yankees went so far as to send minority owner Soichiro Minami to the meeting. New York is believed to be the only team to send an ownership representative to meet with Oda.

The Yankees recently met with Shoki Oda in Japan. There is still no certainty about which path the 18-year-old Japanese pitcher will take.



He is expected to meet with the Dodgers, Tigers, and two other teams in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/GlX9TxOeYR — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) November 11, 2026

Based on this information, the Yankees clearly want to sign Oda once the IFA window opens on January 15 (subject to change due to the impending MLB lockout). But why are they pursuing a high school prospect when they have immediate needs to address for 2027?

Shoki Oda's potential

When evaluating pitching prospects, a pitcher's stuff is considered to be far more important than their overall statistics. In this regard, Oda has a devastating pitch arsenal at his young age. His fastball has reportedly reached as high as 97 mph. He also throws a slider, curveball, cutter, and splitter. His velocity is particularly impressive for an 18-year-old out of high school.

Although Oda's repertoire is his biggest selling point, he also has a signature game to impress the Yankees and other suitors. Pitching in the Koshien quarterfinals for Yokohama High School, Oda tossed a complete game shutout, scattering seven hits and three walks while striking out 10 (h/t Yakyu Cosmopolitan). He threw an incredible 123 pitches, yet his velocity never wavered, as the fastball hit 97 mph multiple times.

Yokohama HS ace Shoki Oda delivers a complete game shutout in the Koshien quarterfinals against Hanamaki Higashi 👀



9.0 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K, 123 P, 18 Whiffs



94-96 mph on the fastball, touched 97 multiple times 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L4VLHN9izu — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) August 18, 2026

The Yankees' pursuit of Oda is a long-ranged move

Even with that potential, it's still worth asking why the Yankees are putting this much effort into bringing in a player who will not contribute to the 2027 team. To answer that, fans should look to the Bronx Bombers' track record of fielding a consistent contender: Oda's pursuit signifies a clear vision for the future.

The Dodgers' dominance in the Japanese market hasn't helped, but the Yankees have failed to bring in Japanese talent for several years. Their last big addition from Japan was Masahiro Tanaka back in 2014. This problem isn't limited to the Asian market, as New York's entire international scouting department is undergoing a massive facelift due to their pipeline of successful international prospects drying up.

Perhaps bringing in a talented prospect like Oda could help the Yankees rebuild that pipeline. Their new international scouting department is selling a completely different picture compared to its predecessor. If it convinces Oda that the Yankees are the best organization for his development, multiple other talented players in international markets may follow suit.

Most importantly, the Yankees still need to stock their farm system with new sprouts. Although the Aaron Judge window is still ongoing (albeit closer to the end than the beginning), the emergence of Ben Rice, George Lombard Jr., Spencer Jones, and Cy Young winner Cam Schlittler marks a new era of New York baseball on the horizon.

As those players become the Yankees' next foundational pieces, they will need to be supplemented with additional young talent, much like what Rice and Schlittler are doing with Judge right now.

New York's core is between eras. And while the team needs to add those final pieces to win a ring with the old core, it's just as crucial to bring in more components of the next generation. The Yankees clearly recognize this with their aggressive push for Oda, and he won't be the only prospect who will get a glimpse of the team's vision for the incoming Rice/Schlittler era.

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