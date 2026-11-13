The New York Yankees have several pressing needs to address this offseason, but finding a reliable right-handed catcher should be near the top of general manager Brian Cashman's priority list.

Ryan Jeffers has emerged as one of the more attractive options on the free-agent market, and understandably so. However, recent developments in Minnesota should make the Yankees reconsider how aggressively they want to pursue the 29-year-old.

According to Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune, Jeffers intends to decline the Twins' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer in pursuit of a multi-year contract.

But Minnesota isn't prepared to let him walk without a fight. The Twins have expressed interest in retaining Jeffers and reportedly met with his agent, Scott Boras, during the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas.

After batting .256 with 14 home runs and an .814 OPS in 2026, Jeffers is positioned to command considerable interest from teams seeking offensive production behind the plate.

And that's precisely why the Yankees should consider shifting their attention elsewhere.

Rather than getting caught in a potentially expensive bidding war for Jeffers, Cashman should prioritize signing veteran Carson Kelly while other clubs remain focused on the top catcher available.

The Yankees can't afford another season of limited offensive production behind the plate

Austin Wells remains the presumptive starting catcher, with Ali Sánchez currently positioned as his backup.

However, New York's catching situation was a glaring offensive weakness throughout much of 2026.

Wells struggled to find consistency at the plate, finishing the regular season batting just .186 with 14 home runs and a .624 OPS.

His struggles against left-handed pitching were particularly concerning. Wells managed just 11 hits in 90 at-bats against southpaws, producing a .192 on-base percentage and a dismal .436 OPS.

For a Yankees lineup already heavily dependent on left-handed hitters, those numbers only magnified an existing weakness.

To Wells' credit, he showed encouraging signs of improvement late in the season, hitting four home runs over his final 10 regular-season games before recording a .761 OPS in the postseason.

That late resurgence provides reason for optimism heading into 2027, and the Yankees shouldn't necessarily abandon their investment in the young catcher.

But they also cannot afford to spend another season hoping his offensive production eventually catches up.

Unfortunately, Sánchez didn't provide relief. The 29-year-old appeared in 51 games, batting .244 with one home run, eight RBIs, and a .577 OPS.

Even against left-handed pitching, where Sánchez performed comparatively better, his .268 average came with just a .286 on-base percentage and a .676 OPS. He drew no walks in 43 plate appearances against lefties.

While Sánchez provides catching depth, his offensive limitations make him difficult to justify as New York's primary alternative to Wells.

The Yankees need a legitimate right-handed offensive option behind the plate, not simply another catcher capable of giving Wells an occasional day off.

Carson Kelly offers Yankees a more practical solution

And it appears Kelly is already on New York's radar.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have explored right-handed catching options, including Kelly, as part of their offseason discussions.

The interest makes sense. Kelly might not generate the same attention as Jeffers, but his production against left-handed pitching makes him an especially attractive fit for New York.

Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly would be an ideal backup to Austin Wells. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran catcher appeared in 116 games for the Chicago Cubs in 2026, batting .258 with 10 home runs, 58 RBIs, and a .712 OPS.

More importantly, Kelly excelled against southpaws, hitting .298/.375/.496 with six home runs and an impressive .871 OPS. Compare that to Wells' .436 OPS against lefties, and the potential impact becomes difficult to overlook.

Kelly's experience also provides Boone with considerably more flexibility in managing his catching tandem.

Rather than forcing Wells into unfavorable matchups or relying on Sánchez's limited offensive production, Boone could utilize Kelly against left-handed starters while continuing to develop Wells against right-handed pitching.

And if Wells experiences another prolonged slump, Kelly has demonstrated that he's capable of handling a substantial workload.

There are financial advantages, too.

The Cubs declined Kelly's $7.5 million mutual option for 2027, sending him into free agency without the draft-pick compensation attached to Jeffers.

Since the Yankees must also address their bullpen, infield, and overall roster balance, avoiding another expensive multi-year commitment at catcher would allow Cashman to allocate resources toward other priorities.

The Yankees should act before the catching market shifts

With Minnesota actively working to retain Jeffers, the Yankees have an opportunity to get ahead of a catching market that could become considerably more competitive in the coming weeks.

According to Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune, Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll confirmed that Minnesota has already contacted representatives of other free-agent catchers while continuing negotiations to retain Jeffers.

That development should get Cashman's attention.

If the Twins are unsuccessful in bringing Jeffers back, they'll need an alternative. The same goes for other clubs pursuing the 29-year-old, particularly those unwilling to meet his asking price or surrender draft-pick compensation.

Kelly could quickly become one of the more attractive options available, given his experience, production against left-handed pitching, and the absence of qualifying-offer restrictions.

And with MLB's collective bargaining agreement set to expire on December 1 and a potential lockout looming, the Yankees have another reason to act sooner rather than later.

New York has enough roster needs to address without creating another problem by waiting too long to secure a reliable catcher.

The Yankees don't necessarily need the most expensive option on the market. They need someone who complements Wells, provides legitimate competition behind the plate, and gives Boone a dependable right-handed bat when the matchup calls for it.

Kelly checks those boxes without requiring the Yankees to make a significant financial commitment or sacrifice valuable draft capital.

Rather than waiting for the Jeffers market to play out, Cashman should make Kelly a priority before another team beats him to it.

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