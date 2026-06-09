All the talk this winter around the Yankees was mostly centered on Cody Bellinger. He and super-agent Scott Boras held their ground, waiting for the right deal to materialize for them.

Many were calling for Kyle Tucker, who rose to superstardom with the Astros. Of course, Tucker went elsewhere in both instances when he was available. It left the Yankees in a position where Bellinger was a bit of a need. Of course, the second time around, when the Dodgers and Mets were throwing a massive amount of money at Tucker, the Yankees stood clear of that bidding and were more solely focused on Bellinger.

Watching Kyle Tucker sign with the Dodgers has worked out in the Yankees' favor. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Owner Jim Crane and his Astros were the roadblock the first time. Not wanting to swim in the Steve Cohen and Guggenheim waters was the next.

Plus, the way the Yankees waited around for Bellinger signaled how much they wanted their guy back. In the end, Bellinger returned in late January, and while he had a solid season his first year in the Bronx, 2026 could prove to be even better. As it turns out, running it back wasn't so bad for Bellinger.

Cody Bellinger's impact on Yankees' lineup

These last two games against the Guardians and Red Sox have both been nailbiters, and at the center of everything has been Bellinger. Two random games in June aren't going to capsize a season. Still, if the Yankees learned anything from 2025, when they lost the American League East by a margin, they need every win they can get, and were it not for Bellinger, maybe they'd be sitting 0-2 in the last two nights, with a three-game losing streak.

The former National League MVP has given the full Bellinger experience in these games. While the final score against Boston was 6-1, it was Bellinger's home run off Justin Slaten that put the Yankees up 2-1, breaking a bullpen standoff. Then, against the Guardians in extras, in yet another nail-biter, Bellinger came up with runners on base in the 10th inning.

BELLINGER DELIVERS! YANKS LEAD 7-5 IN THE 10TH pic.twitter.com/krljWnLRtt — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 9, 2026

That at-bat in the 10th against Shawn Armstrong was Bellinger at the height of his powers. He fouled off a ball at the hands that was nearly a double that he pulled down the line. It would have easily broken open the game. Yankees broadcaster David Cone even remarked on how impossible it was for Bellinger to even make contact with that ball.

Then, in the sixth pitch of the at-bat, Bellinger hit the ball the other way. It was a dribbler past the shortstop that slowly rolled to the outfield. Both runners scored, and the Yankees went up for good, allowing them to take the first game of that series 7-5.

Bellinger by the numbers

The version of Cody Bellinger the Yankees have right now feels a little different than the one they had last season.

His 14.1% walk rate is the highest he has had since he won MVP in 2019, and his 13.0% strikeout rate is, in fact, the lowest of his career. His slash lines from last year to this year are nearly identical, except for one big difference: on-base percentage. Bellinger is sitting at a .373 on-base percentage, which is up from .334 last year.

Bellinger has had an impeccable eye, and it is also playing out that way with his underlying numbers. He has a 92nd-percentile 41.1% launch angle sweet-spot rate and a 94th-percentile 35% squared-up rate, according to Baseball Savant. Those aforementioned strikeout and walk rates are at or above the 90th percentile as well.

Cody Bellinger has exceeded expectations by all metrics this season. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Bellinger may even eclipse his total WAR from 2025. Bellinger already has a 3.6 WAR. He had a 5.0 WAR for all of last year.

Bellinger's 2026 is an instance of the Yankees getting what they paid for. If things keep playing out the way they are, he may not have a season that surpasses his 2019, but this could be his best since then. Funny enough, that was the case with his 2025 performance.