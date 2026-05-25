Yankees Finally Get Much-Needed Upgrade at Catcher in Projected Trade With Astros

The Yankees are officially two months into the 2026 MLB season, meaning enough time has gone by to assess the club's needs. Although the Bronx Bombers would benefit from their third-base situation or adding another reliable arm to the bullpen, adding a legitimate catcher is another thing that's likely on general manager Brian Cashman's mind just over two months before the trade deadline.

After all, Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra's bats haven't exactly been reliable this season. The left-handed duo is each hitting .165 or worse this season, while combining for four home runs, 13 RBIs and a minus-0.2 WAR, illustrating just how dire the Yankees' catcher situation is at the moment. No one would blame them for seeking an upgrade, especially if it comes with a right-handed bat.

The good news for the Yankees is that a handful of catchers could be available before August's trade deadline, including the Astros' Christian Vázquez. If Houston is open to trading the veteran backstop, who is set to be a free agent after this season, a potential deal could look like this:

Mock trade: Yankees address catcher needs with Astros' Christian Vazquez

The Astros aren't the most obvious trade partner for the Yankees, but a deal is a lot more feasible now that they're fourth in the American League West, sitting eight games under .500 as of Monday afternoon.

With Vázquez not getting any younger, the Astros could be open to moving on from him, especially with fellow catcher Yainer Diaz still eligible for arbitration in 2027 and 2028, per Spotrac.

In the mock trade above, the Yankees trade No. 21-ranked prospect Brendan Beck to the Astros in exchange for Vázquez. If there were more years on the two-time World Series-winning catcher's deal, New York would likely have to give up multiple prospects, if not someone ranked much higher. But with Vázquez playing on an expiring contract and a re-signing not guaranteed, someone like Beck should be enough to get the job done.

Vázquez, 35, isn't anywhere near the form that saw him amass 23 home runs and 72 RBIs with the rival Red Sox in 2019, but that doesn't mean he can't give the Yankees what they need. He's been solid at the plate while splitting time with Diaz, slashing .247/.311/.412 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, nine walks and a 1.0 WAR. His rOBA (.325) is above the MLB average (.322), while his 15.7% strikeout rate is a new career-best mark.

For comparison, Wells and Escarra are striking out at rates of 25.2% and 23.2%, respectively.

In addition to the offensive boost he'd bring, Vázquez is also defensively sound. He owns a perfect fielding percentage with two double plays thrown in 237 innings behind home plate this season, and has only committed one error in 756 frames dating back to last season. He knows how to give his pitchers a boost, too, as Vázquez's two catcher framing runs rank 13th-best among 59 qualified players, per Baseball Savant. Wells ranks third (four), while Escarra sits 33rd (zero).

Christian Vázquez can help the Yankees both offensively and defensively. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Of course, the Yankees will have to give up a prospect to acquire Vázquez, which happens to be Beck in this case.

A second-round pick in 2021, Beck painted a bright future for himself by going 13-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings in 26 appearances (24 starts) split across Triple-A and Double-A last season. He started the 2026 campaign with the RailRiders until the Yankees briefly promoted him earlier this month, as he surrendered two earned runs and three walks across three innings in a 9-2 win over the Rangers on May 7.

Although that wasn't the best one-game performance, Beck turned things around after returning to Scranton. He's made three appearances since then, giving up five earned runs while striking out 17 batters in 16 innings in his last three games.

While Beck, 27, has plenty of time to carve out an MLB career, it likely won't happen with the Yankees, whose starting rotation is already filled. That's without mentioning guys like Carlos Lagrange, Elmer Rodríguez, and Bryce Cunningham, who could each compete for starter jobs in the next few years. In other words, New York's best bet is to use Beck as trade bait, which should be attractive to a pitcher-needy team like the Astros.

The Yankees have enough pitching depth to be comfortable with moving on from Brendan Beck. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Swapping an older pitching prospect for a veteran catcher like Vázquez is a win-win scenario for both teams. The Astros get a young pitcher who might be ready to join the starting rotation sooner rather than later, while the Yankees would finally get a right-handed catcher who's already won baseball's top prize twice.

With the August trade deadline right around the corner, the Yankees can't afford to wait any longer to pull the trigger on this deal (or a similar one).