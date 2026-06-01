To submit your questions, reach out to Joseph Randazzo on X or Instagram at @YankeeLibrarian.

Here are answers to five of the most pressing questions that were on Yankees' fans minds this week:

What is Cabby's role going forward? @mattman1199 on Instagram

If there's a world where Anthony Volpe has finally put it together, and that inning against the Athletics, where he had two hits and two stolen bases, is the type of dynamic player that he has become, I would expect José Caballero to be a roving infielder and outfielder. It may even be hard to find him some at-bats if Ryan McMahon continues to play as well as he has.

Ryan McMahon pulls home run number six the year to make it 6-1! pic.twitter.com/08FqLGYPI1 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 30, 2026

Realistically, it feels like McMahon or Volpe will cool off at some point because that has been their track record throughout both of their careers, and there will be a spot for Caballero. It would be incredibly tough luck for him if either finally decided to hit this year.

Is there an RH catcher you want the Yankees to trade for? @theezratakeshita on Instagram

The cool name out there is Ryan Jeffers. The issue there is that he is injured right now. Also, if they are going to be doling out prospects, they should be working on that bullpen.

I imagine Jeffers will have a few suitors once he's ready to go, so I'm not sure if it's worth putting so much into catcher. That third game was a blowout, and somehow the pen kept the Athletics in it, so I would let other teams bid for Jeffers and fortify the team's biggest weakness.

That doesn't mean I wouldn't go out and get a catcher. I don't think they should replace Wells outright this season, since the starting rotation has been awesome, and taking him out of the mix may disrupt the flow. Replacing Escarra should be on the table, though.

I wanted Gary Sánchez this winter, and he is having a pretty solid season as a backup. It's doubtful the Brewers will trade him, but he would be a good option that can slot into a starting role. Another reunion, like with Kyle Higashioka, should be an option as well.

Could the Yankees explore a reunion with former catcher Gary Sánchez? | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Look, these aren't the most luxurious names, but the offense has been clicking without Wells being a factor. If they do make the change, it should be somebody who has been here before, and Higashioka already knows Cole. He and Sánchez already understand the Yankee system.

Would a Jones/JDOM CF platoon outperform everyday Grisham?

Spencer Jones may not be able to hit at the big league level, but he can play center field. Jasson Domínguez may not be a great defensive player, but he can hit well enough. In a perfect world, we'd be able to fuse them, but I don't think that's on the table.

Domínguez is probably the only one I'd want playing every day, but I'm not taking Grisham out of CF, dropped fly balls be damned. In his last 110 plate appearances, Grisham is slashing .263/.355/.442 with a 126 wRC+, with three homers and eight doubles. There are three stolen bases peppered in there, as well. Grisham has quietly put it together lately.

Who is the no.1 target for the trade deadline? @Joshwu55 on Instagram

It should be a closer. Every Yankee fan right now should be praying for the Phillies' downfall so Jhoan Duran can be available. That, to me, should be at the top of the front office's trade board.

Josh Hader is getting to the tail end of his deal, and he would be solid, but that would require Hal Steinbrenner to open up that checkbook. It feels like a long shot. Also, the Astros were wary of trading the Yankees a rental in Kyle Tucker, so it's doubtful they'll help them get their last piece to win a World Series. You never know, of course!

Is Judge hiding an injury? Something is clearly wrong. Not as aggressive in the OF either. @psterenzi on Instagram

I wonder if the World Baseball Classic has anything to do with Aaron Judge looking a little off. Look at Fernando Tatis Jr. June is here, and he just hit his first home run of the season this week.

Judge is still hitting the ball as hard as he ever has, and his bat speed is still one of the best in the league. I don't want to diagnose Judge with an underlying injury here, because I'm not a doctor. I'm just a librarian who also gets paid to write about baseball. I wonder if his routine got a little wonky after a brief spring, and that has compounded to where we are now.

As for the outfield, maybe he doesn't want to get hurt? That's my other guess. Judge is 34 and is a big guy. He has either slowed down out there or doesn't want to get hurt like last year.

Let's see where Judge is in a little bit.