Yankees Monday Mailbag 6/22: Landing Tarik Skubal and potential All-Star selections

To submit your questions, reach out to Joseph Randazzo on X or Instagram at @YankeeLibrarian.

Here are answers to five of the most pressing questions that were on Yankees fans' minds this week:

Who should be the top trade priority for the Yankees?

From @theezratakeshita

It should start with the one guy at the top of everybody's wish list. That's Tarik Skubal. There might not be a single player available on the trade market this summer who will have more of an impact.

Just think about what happened to the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Game 1 had to be started by Luis Gil. That's a scenario the Yankees never want to see, but it was forced upon them when the Wild Card Series went three games.

With Skubal, they'll have four legitimate Game 1 starters in him, Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, and Max Fried. No matter how long a series went, they'd still have an ace lined up for a Game 1 start.

There are other areas the Yankees can obviously improve, but nobody should be overthinking this. Skubal is that good.

Is Wells going to take the bulk of the starts when he returns?

From @chilicarnes9921

I could see the Yankees giving Wells starts until around the deadline. At some point between now and then, they'll have their right-handed catcher.

After that, he could be relegated to backup duties, as he was last summer when Ben Rice took over for a bit. This is probably the end of his rope, the way it is for Anthony Volpe, except Volpe is doing enough to keep his job.

Then again, Martín Maldonado was the catcher when the Astros won the 2022 World Series. Wells is a pretty capable defensive backstop, and unfortunately, that's his best comp right now.

Thoughts on Alí Sánchez?

From mattman1199

The offensive output from Yankees catchers has been so bad that Sanchez is somewhat intriguing. Last week, he had two two-hit days and got a hit this series against the Reds. The bar is so low right now that this alone should have bought him a few more games. Wells was back for one game, but it didn't seem like he was much different from before his IL stint.

It would be shocking if Sanchez made it to the end of the season, though. The only way that happens is if the Yankees ship Wells out of the Bronx or demote him to the minors.

Which Yankees will make All-Star Weekend?

From @_lsh3k

Among the hitters, one who is definitely headed to the All-Star Game is Ben Rice. He would be starting if not for seemingly all of Canada putting in their votes for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who wouldn't even be in that position if he didn't have a household name.

Cody Bellinger should be the next lock. He may be one of the more valuable players in general between his glove and his bat. Few are as well-rounded as he.

Paul Goldschmidt should get in because of his veteran status in the league. Give him the Pujols treatment from a few years ago.

As for the pitchers, Cam Schlittler should be starting the All-Star Game. He earned that one. I don't think any other Yankee pitcher makes it, though. Max Fried got hurt, and Ryan Weathers and Will Warren haven't been perfect over the last month.