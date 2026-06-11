Yankees' Projected Adley Rutschman Trade Could Make Orioles Cave

Finding a catcher upgrade is one of the Yankees' multiple positional needs ahead of August's MLB trade deadline. New York's situation behind home plate has left much to be desired, especially from an offensive perspective, leaving general manager Brian Cashman to search for a catcher who'll be a clear-cut improvement over the trio of Austin Wells, J.C. Escarra and Ali Sánchez.

While plenty of names have been thrown around as potential upgrades, the Orioles' Adley Rutschman is often discussed as the dream-scenario option. The issue there is that, with the Orioles being a fellow American League East club, the Yankees will likely have to offer more than other potential suitors if they hope to force their rival's hand.

With that being said, Cashman & Co. have the right pieces to make Baltimore's brass an offer it can't refuse.

Mock trade: Price to pay is worth it for Yankees to acquire Adley Rutschman

Sitting five games below .500 as of Thursday afternoon, the Orioles have every reason to consider being sellers in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. It's in their best interest to sell any valuable pieces if it means landing prospects to help brighten their future, and it goes without saying that they have no bigger carrot to dangle than Rutschman.

Competition could be fierce to trade for the former Silver Slugger, which is why the Yankees must use their rich prospect pool to force the Orioles to cave to their demands.

The above mock trade has the Yankees giving up three top-25 prospects—Ben Hess (No. 5), Spencer Jones (No. 6) and Xavier Rivas (No. 23)—in exchange for Rutschman. Is that somewhat of an overpay? Perhaps, but the sacrifice will be worth the effort if Rutschman can live up to his reputation upon joining the Bronx Bombers.

Even though he's dealt with injuries at times this season, the 28-year-old switch-hitter is still among the best offensive catchers in the game. Rutschman is batting .267 with a career-high .489 slugging percentage and .832 OPS through 48 games (180 at-bats), mashing eight home runs with 36 RBIs, 21 walks and a 1.6 WAR.

For comparison, Wells, Escarra and Sánchez have combined for only four home runs and 14 RBIs this season. Sánchez's walk against the Guardians on Wednesday was the first time this June that one of the Yankees' catchers reached base, per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, illustrating how unproductive the position has been.

After that Sanchez walk, a Yankees catcher has reached base for the first time in June https://t.co/VZa8pXZr0Z — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 10, 2026

We also can't let Rutschman's offensive upside overshadow his defensive abilities. He owns a .984 fielding percentage across 328 2/3 innings this season, all while leading all MLB catchers with four double-plays thrown and pacing the AL with plus-4 caught-stealing attempts above average, according to Baseball Savant. His plus-5 catcher framing runs rank second-best in the majors.

In other words, the Yankees have good reason to bolster a potential trade offer with as many enticing pieces as possible.

Justifying the price to land Rutschman

Naturally, there will be some Yankees fans who won't want to overpay in a trade with a divisional rival. Fair enough, but taking risks is what separates the World Series contenders from the pretenders.

Someone with Jones's potential shoulder interest the Orioles, potentially moving the needle towards hitting 'Yes' on a trade. The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder's MLB run hasn't been completely smooth, but he's turned things around lately in a stretch that may have boosted his trade value, slashing .467/.467/.733 with a home run and three RBIs in his last five games (15 at-bats).

The Yankees have already demoted Jones once this season, and a second time could be looming once Aaron Jones and Jasson Domínguez return from the injured list. If there aren't plans to keep the 25-year-old outfielder up for the long haul, New York should consider using his potential in a blockbuster deal like this one.

The Yankees could capitalize on Spencer Jones's recently improved play by dangling him in potential trade discussions. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Orioles' pitching depth isn't great, which is why they could be interested in Hess, too. The Moline, IL native is looking good with a 1-0 record, 3.86 ERA and 16 1/3 innings over seven starts with Double-A Somerset. He's also seen his strikeouts per nine innings rise from 12.1 in 2025 to 13.8 this season, and that's without mentioning his efficiency vs. right-handed batters, limiting them to a .665 OPS.

As for Rivas, the 23-year-old lefty has shown positive signs despite owning a 6.81 ERA in 10 Double-A outings (seven starts). He has a whopping 57 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings and his slash line as a reliever (.131/.250/.368) is much better than when he's starting (.277/.373/.634), giving the Orioles a clear blueprint on how to use him.

Yankees can survive losing top prospects

Hess and Rivas have potential, but the Yankees don't need to hold on to them. The starting rotation is already at a championship-caliber level with most arms signed for the next few seasons. The bullpen needs help, yes, but guys like Carlos Lagrange and Yovanny Cruz could fill those holes before the season is over, and that's without even mentioning that the Yankees could go relief pitcher hunting in the trade market just like they did last year.

And despite his evident power, Jones is still very much a question mark and it remains to be seen if he's ready to be an everyday starter.

With that being said, opportunities to trade for players like Rutschman don't happen every day, so New York can't let any semblance of a chance get away. The (or lows) that Jones, Hess and Rivas will reach in the future are unknown, but what isn't a question mark is the game-changing presence that the Orioles' star catcher brings to the table. He could very well be the piece that turns the Yankees' World Series aspirations from a dream into a reality.

Imagine how electric it'd be to see Rutschman sharing a batting order with sluggers like Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, and Paul Goldschmidt on any given gameday? That should be enough reason for the Yankees to give the Orioles a call, no matter what it costs.