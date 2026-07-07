Yankees Need Better from Ben Rice until Aaron Judge Returns

When Ben Rice connected for his 25th homer of the season, it wasn't just the New York Yankees who needed it, as his blast extended the lead to 5-1. He needed it as well.

It's no secret that Rice has struggled for a little over a month, and his woes date back to when the captain, Aaron Judge, went down on May 31st. Since that point, and coming into last night's win, Rice was hitting .200/.298/.391. He has seven homers, just 12 RBI, and a 91 wRC+.

Ben Rice hits home run No. 25 of the season 🍚 pic.twitter.com/P0fAw5ii1W — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2026

The most alarming thing about this slide is just how little value Rice has provided the Yankees. During this span, Rice has a -0.1 WAR, according to FanGraphs. He is one of four Yankees with a negative WAR, and the others are Amed Rosario, Oswaldo Cabrera, and, of course, Austin Wells, who could be the worst hitter in baseball at the moment.

Taking the American League East back

When the Yankees needed Rice most, he faltered. Now the Yankees are three games behind the Rays for first place, and if there was ever a time to make up some lost ground, it's here. Of course, the Rays do seem to figure out a way to neutralize Yankee hitters, and have been able to do so for years. Just look at what Griffin Jax did.

Jose Caballero's three-run home run against him put the finishing touches on that game early, but Jax generated 16 swings and misses out of the Yankee lineup. It doesn't feel like the Rays are done fooling the Yankee lineup like that, and if there's one person who should be the one to step it up, it is Rice.

New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of Batman stories where Bruce Wayne goes down, and Dick Grayson, the former Robin, has to take up the cowl and protect Gotham. In a lot of ways, Rice is the Dick Grayson of the Yankees. With no Judge, it's his bat that should be the difference in these games, and Gotham is his to protect for the time being.

His inability to come through lately has put the Yankees in a position where now they're back in chase mode. It's a familiar place they have been in a lot this year, and it does feel like this year has seen more adversity than most, between all the blown leads in the AL East between the two teams. Rice, though, could be the difference. There is still time to turn things around, and the Rays series needs to be a launching point.