Yankees Have a New Top Trade Target Amid Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s Injury Concerns

The MLB trade deadline is Aug. 3, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman doesn't have the luxury of time.

That's because second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is in concussion protocol after colliding with right fielder Jasson Domínguez on Monday during the Yankees' 7-3 loss to the Tigers.

Until now, much of the trade deadline focus in the Bronx has been on Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, potential bullpen arms and an upgrade behind the plate.

But with Chisholm down and out, and with three-time American League MVP Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, New York needs an instant injection to upgrade the offense.

That's where CJ Abrams comes into play.

Yankees have more reason to trade for CJ Abrams after Chisholm injury

The Nationals' shortstop is one of the top position players rumored to be on the trade market. And with good reason. He's third among major league shortstops with 17 home runs this season and he leads all shortstops with an .864 OPS.

A potential CJ Abrams trade would give the middle of the Yankees' infield a major boost. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Barring the unforeseen, Abrams is well on his way to setting a new career high in home runs. ESPN projects the 25-year-old will hit 32 home runs with 111 RBIs, leapfrogging his personal bests of 20 home runs and 65 RBIs in 2024, when he earned his first All-Star nod.

Prime prospects are trade bait

Adding Abrams wouldn't be a short-term rental because he's under team control through 2028. As a result, Cashman likely will have to offer up some prime prospects in a trade with Washington. Infielder George Lombard Jr., the club's top-ranked prospect and No. 21 overall, per MLB Pipeline, is considered all but untouchable.

However, Single-A shortstop Dax Kilby, the Yankees' No. 2 prospect and No. 63 overall, seems like good trade bait. Throw in one of the team's top pitching prospects, like right-hander Elmer Rodríguez and the Yankees can solve one of their most pressing problems.

Trading away a top prospect like Elmer Rodríguez will be worth it if it means the Yankees can land a difference-maker like CJ Abrams. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"Thus, in a year when their rotation in particular provides a chance to win it all, the Yanks have enough near-future cover to consider moving Rodríguez if a needle-moving trade arises," the New York Post's Joel Sherman wrote on June 13.

Shortstop revolving door must end

Abrams would solve the Anthony Volpe-José Caballero revolving door at shortstop. Caballero and/or Oswaldo Cabrera can man second base. Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario also have second-base experience, so manager Aaron Boone can mix and match with whoever starts at third base.

Look, we all know Abrams isn't the next coming of Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. But the Volpe experiment needs to end, and with Chisholm now out indefinitely, the infield needs immediate upgrading.

Trading for the Nationals star could be the move that helps New York survive amid its June swoon and get the Yankees back on track for a deep playoff run.