Yankees Realistic Outfield Trade Target Is Now Off the Board

Throughout the early portion of the MLB offseason, there has been discussion among the New York Yankees fanbase about what the club should do in center field next season, as it seems like Trent Grisham will not be returning in 2027.

Should the Yankees hand the center field job over to Spencer Jones, who showed offensive promise as a rookie, despite not being the strongest defender? Or should general manager Brian Cashman go with a center field platoon by bringing in another outfielder in free agency or exploring the trade market?

If it’s the trade market, one name linked to the Yankees was Washington Nationals outfielder Jacob Young. Last month, Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote that New York previously expressed interest in the 27-year-old Young, who is a good defender and had a solid approach at the plate in 2026.

Since Young was arbitration-eligible this offseason, the Yankees would also have him under team control until 2030, when he becomes a free agent, if they acquired him. However, those dreams of Young in pinstripes were dashed Friday. The Nationals signed him to a four-year, $23 million extension, which includes an $8 million option for the fifth season, per FanSided’s Robert Murray.

Yankees will need to pivot elsewhere in the OF trade market due to Young’s extension

While this isn’t terrible news for the Yankees, as they were never in trade discussions for Young, it’s a viable option off their hypothetical center field wishlist this offseason.

The center field free agent market isn’t bustling with great talent this offseason compared to previous years. The best names available are Daulton Varsho, Cedric Mullins, Myles Straw, Luis Robert Jr., Lane Thomas, and Tyrone Taylor.

They all have their flaws and don't move the needle. But would it be impossible to think that New York wouldn’t take a shot on Thomas or Taylor, for example, on a one-year deal? No, not in the least. Taylor has shown he can play well in the New York market based on his time with the Mets.

Meanwhile, Thomas might not give you much offensively, but he can play all three outfield spots, which is good to have in your back pocket, especially with Aaron Judge likely needing to play at DH more often in 2027.

When Jack Curry of YES Network joined Michael Kay earlier this week on ESPN New York, he said Jones is the “leading contender,” but he believes the team will do their homework at that spot too.

“He’s the leading contender to be their center fielder right now, Michael. But I do believe that’s another spot where the Yankees are going to do their due diligence and see what kind of areas they could improve on around the edges.”

If we take Curry at his word, that might mean not going after Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians, as that would be more of a splash play than making a move around the edges.

All in all, the Yankees will likely need to get creative if they want to make an outfield addition, if they aren’t sold on giving the job full-time to Jones. That could mean trading for someone in the same tier as Young, who might not be on fans’ radar right now.

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