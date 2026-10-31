Evaluating What a Jacob Young Trade Could Look Like for Yankees

The New York Yankees have several roster decisions to make this offseason, and one may be back on their radar as general manager Brian Cashman looks to address the club's outfield needs ahead of 2027.

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Yankees previously expressed interest in the Washington Nationals' Jacob Young, a 27-year-old right-handed hitter known for his elite defense.

With Trent Grisham likely departing in free agency, Young presents an intriguing option. But with Spencer Jones still looking to establish himself at the major-league level, is acquiring another center fielder worth sacrificing valuable prospects, particularly one who doesn't necessarily provide an offensive upgrade?

What Jacob Young could bring to the Yankees

Young's greatest asset is his defense. He recorded 11 Outs Above Average (OAA) in 2026, bringing his career total to 49 since his 2023 debut, per Baseball Savant. His range would provide immediate stability in center field.

Offensively, Young posted a career-best .252/.318/.390 slash line with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases across 140 games.

His contact-oriented approach offers something different for a Yankees lineup that has often struggled with strikeouts. Young struck out just 78 times in 471 plate appearances, a 16.6% strikeout rate, while successfully stealing 18 bases in 22 attempts.

His contract is another selling point. Young is arbitration-eligible in 2027 and remains under team control through 2029, making him an affordable long-term option.

But his offensive limitations shouldn't be overlooked.

Despite his career-best season, Young's .708 OPS and 94 OPS+ remained below league average. His career .652 OPS and 83 OPS+ further suggest the Yankees would be acquiring a defense-first player rather than a significant offensive upgrade.

There's also the question of Jones, whose offensive upside could make replacing him prematurely an expensive mistake.

And while Young's offensive numbers might suggest a modest trade price, Washington has little incentive to surrender an affordable, controllable player who provides elite defense at a premium position.

What would a Jacob Young trade cost the Yankees?

Washington could reasonably seek young pitching in exchange for Young, given its rebuilding efforts.

Based on Young's value and New York's farm system, here are three hypothetical packages worth considering.

Package 1: Ben Hess and a lower-level prospect — Best value

Hess, New York's No. 5 prospect entering 2026, per MLB Pipeline, could offer Washington an intriguing young arm without costing the Yankees one of their highest-ranked prospects.

Pairing Hess with a lower-level prospect could be a reasonable starting point, although Washington might demand more.

Of these scenarios, this would be a slam dunk.

Package 2: Elmer Rodríguez — A more expensive alternative

Rodríguez entered 2026 as the Yankees' No. 3 prospect and one of their most promising young pitchers.

A one-for-one deal could appeal to Washington, but given Rodríguez's potential, the Yankees would need to carefully weigh whether Young provides enough of an upgrade to justify the investment.

Package 3: Carlos Lagrange or Will Warren — Too expensive

If Washington demands a higher-end return, Lagrange or Warren could enter the conversation.

Lagrange is among New York's most promising young arms, while Warren has already established himself at the major-league level.

Either would represent a significant investment for a player whose primary value comes from his defense. Unless Washington includes significant additional pieces, I'd walk away.

These packages are hypothetical evaluations, not reported offers or confirmed demands from Washington.

Should the Yankees make a trade?

There's certainly value in what Young could bring to the Bronx, but I'm not convinced the Yankees should sacrifice valuable pitching prospects for a player who doesn't necessarily improve their offense.

Year after year, New York needs more consistent production from hitters who can put the ball in play, advance runners, and deliver with runners in scoring position. Young's contact-oriented approach is appealing, but making contact doesn't automatically translate to producing runs.

Even though Jones has his own swing-and-miss concerns, there's a compelling argument for giving him a legitimate opportunity before pursuing a replacement. Jones hit .340/.410/.604 with a 1.014 OPS with runners in scoring position in 2026, demonstrating the run-producing potential the Yankees desperately need.

He hasn't had a full opportunity to establish himself in the majors, and his offensive upside warrants a longer look. That doesn't guarantee he'll reach his potential, but New York might be better served finding out before investing valuable assets in another center fielder.

And if the Yankees are willing to part with meaningful prospect capital, I'm still not ruling out aiming higher for someone like Steven Kwan, whose proven contact ability and combined 8+ OAA across the outfield would more directly address the lineup's needs.

Young would undoubtedly improve New York's defense, and at the right price, he's worth considering. But given the Yankees' need for offensive improvement, I'd rather see what Jones can do with an extended opportunity before making that investment.

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