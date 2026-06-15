Yankees Risk Exposing Ben Rice Until Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge Return

Upon first glance, all seems right for the Yankees as they enjoy a day off on Monday.

After all, the club pounded the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-3, on Sunday and has a one-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The Yankees' latest win included first baseman Ben Rice's 19th home run of the season and a three-hit game by Paul Goldschmidt, who continues to defy his age (38).

But there's the rub. The Yankees banking on Goldschmidt to protect Rice in the lineup is fool's gold. And New York risks exposing Rice amid Stanton's latest injury news.

Stanton suffers setback

"Still TBD how much Giancarlo Stanton's setback with his calf will delay his return," the New York Post's Greg Joyce reported Sunday. "It's in a similar area to the initial strain. Set to get testing done (Monday)."

"I think it's clearly going to slow him down a little bit," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, according to Joyce. "To what level, I don't know yet.”

Giancarlo Stanton's return from a calf injury is still up in the air after his setback. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported Sunday that Boone remained slightly optimistic when asked if Stanton is "back to square one."

"I don't think so, but I don't know that," Boone said, per Hoch.

Goldschmidt protecting Rice

Without Stanton or right fielder Judge (rib fracture) ready to return to the lineup for the near (and possibly not-so-near) future, that means the Yankees have to keep rolling with Goldschmidt protecting Rice. And at some point, the wheels are going to come flying off.

Yes, Rice is still fourth in the American League in home runs. And yes, he's still second in the AL with a .998 OPS.

But since Judge landed on the injured list, Rice is hitting just .233 with two home runs, three RBIs and a .735 OPS.

BEN RICE GO-AHEAD HOMER IN THE 9TH! pic.twitter.com/mQMtnZoe7H — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2026

In that same time frame, Goldschmidt is hitting .378 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and a 1.018 OPS. That's incredible production by the former National League MVP. And at some point, those numbers are going to fall off a cliff.

Fool's Gold(schmidt)

Last season, Goldschmidt played in a combined 65 games in July, August and September. That produced a measly two home runs and a pedestrian .245 batting average.

While most wines get better with age, the same cannot be said about MLB hitters. And there's no doubt Goldschmidt has been exceeding expectations all season long.

"Paul Goldschmidt ($4M) is one of the best free agent signings. On his way to the Hall," the New York Post's Jon Heyman noted on Saturday.

Paul Goldschmidt ($4M) is one of the best free agent signings. On his way to the Hall. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 13, 2026

“I understand how important he’s been,” Boone said of Goldschmidt, according to NJ.com's Randy Miller. “I certainly understand that. It’s just fun to watch him play at a really high level, and play the game, and just see his experience at work all the time.”

Boone would be wise to brace himself for the likelihood that Goldschmidt's production tails off and Rice's power numbers suffer, at least until Stanton or Judge can return to the lineup. To some, age is just a number. But in baseball, the numbers never lie.