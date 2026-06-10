Projecting How Paul Goldschmidt's Bat Will Fit Into Yankees' Lineup When Reinforcements Return

Paul Goldschmidt's return to the Yankees in the offseason wasn't one of those moves that was lauded by fans. It appeared to be another instance of the team running it back instead of moving forward.

As it turns out, running it back wasn't the worst thing. In fact, it has proven to be a net positive for a Yankee team hoping to return to the World Series. This week's Guardians series alone has shown just how much it has paid off.

It feels like Cody Bellinger has been at the heart of every rally, and Goldschmidt is doing the type of things expected of Giancarlo Stanton. The former National League MVP's two-run blast in the first game of the series forced the Guardians to play catch-up the entire night. Then, Goldschmidt beating out what would have been a double-play ball was one of the subtler key moments of the series. The Yankees tied the game, then eventually went on to win it in extras.

Paul Goldschmidt starts the scoring in Cleveland with a 2-run blast 💪 pic.twitter.com/0WrtRh8pnV — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2026

Even Goldschmidt's most ardent fans at this point couldn't have imagined just how much he would contribute. He got off to a solid start last season, but this year, he looks more like the first baseman who suited up for the Diamondbacks.

Through 41 games (139 at-bats), Goldschmidt is slashing .281/.359/.525 with eight homers, 27 RBIs and 14 walks. He has had some exceptional peripherals as well. Goldschmidt owns a .375 xw0BA, .281 xBA, .506 xSLG, an 11.9% barrel rate, and a 38.5% launch angle sweet-spot rate, according to Baseball Savant.

As great as that is, though, will Goldschmidt have an opportunity to maintain momentum when the Yankees' lineup reaches full health?

Paul Goldschmidt's future when Yankees get help off IL

Of course, an extended starting role was not supposed to be in the cards for Goldschmidt. The Yankees intended to use Goldschmidt as a spot starter every so often against lefties and to mentor younger players like Ben Rice, Spencer Jones, and Jasson Domínguez. Injuries to Stanton, Domínguez and Aaron Judge have opened the door for more opportunities than expected.

With Goldschmidt surging in a way that not even the Yankees could have foreseen after Stanton went down, the question becomes what his role will be moving forward.

Will the Yankees find a way to keep Paul Goldschmidt in the lineup despite things becoming crowded? | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The playing time that Goldschmidt is getting now may be cut down, and the only way to use him could be if the Yankees decide to have Rice take up catching duties again. One thing about the Yankees is that they have been mum on that front. Manager Aaron Boone even went as far as to say it wasn't in the plans during Spring Training.

The Yankees are counting on Rice to be their everyday first baseman — the first time he’s ever spent the majority of his focus on the position. He’s caught bullpen sessions for Gerrit Cole and Cam Schlittler, but Boone said the Yankees want to 'prioritize him getting his reps and his work at first base.' Brendan Kuty, The Athletic

The reality of Goldschmidt is that, once guys are back, it's likely that he'll return to the role intended for him. Catching is a bit of a grind, and the Yankees may not want Rice to slow down during the summer since he has been such an important part of the lineup this season; so at some point, it could be back to the bench for the veteran first baseman.

It seems like something of a bummer, but having a former MVP come up late in a game is the big positive. This is especially the case if it's a tough south paw that he's up against.

For now, the Yankees have some time. Domínguez is closer to returning than Stanton, and the Yankees could always send down Anthony Volpe in his place, leaving any impending decisions about Goldschmidt's playing time for later. Stanton's return looks like another slow burn, anyway.