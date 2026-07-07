Yankees-Skubal Trade Would Change Very Little for Cam Schlittler's Outlook

The New York Yankees needed Cam Schlittler to be at his absolute best, and he delivered against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. Coming off a start at home against a lowly Detroit Tigers team that saw Schlittler not even reach the fifth inning, he tossed eight strong innings of one-run ball, allowing no walks, striking out eight, and surrendering four hits.

It was the closest the Yankees would get to a postseason game until October actually rolls around, and it's the type of start you expect from your ace. If there was ever a question about who should be getting Games 1, 4, and 7 in a seven-game series, the answer is easily Schlittler, and starts like the one he had against Tampa, and even going back to his one against Boston last October, are all the proof you need.

Cam Schlittler continues to cement his case as the AL CY 🔥



Every whiff and called strike from his dominant performance vs. Tampa: pic.twitter.com/fEx2lgiP11 — Baseball Performances (@MLBPerformances) July 7, 2026

In fact, Schlittler should even get the ball if the Yankees do manage to trade for Tarik Skubal. A Skubal trade would change the entire complexion of the American League, and even if they are the clear favorites to come out of it healthy, not even he should be taking Schlittler's spot.

If one were to express this at this time last year, you might look at the person saying it sideways. Schlittler was never a top prospect in the organization, and Skubal was the class of baseball. Yet, even with Detroit's ace owning a 3.15 ERA in 65.2 innings and 1.6 WAR, according to FanGraphs, all of that somehow pales in comparison to what the young flamethrower has done in the regular season.

Schlittler has an ERA that's a full run lower in close to double the innings. He owns a 2.01 ERA across 112 innings pitched, with a 3.6 WAR, according to Fangraphs.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (35) talks with pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) in the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No fear for the bright lights

If there is one intangible the stats don't talk about enough, it's that Schlittler isn't afraid of the moment. Just look at the stakes heading into that start against Tampa.

Were the Yankees to lose, they'd end up leaving the Trop five games out of first place. Schlittler had been part of the reason for that 1-9 slide after starts against Boston and Detroit went sideways, and yet it was as if the league's newest ace had amnesia. He pitched with the ease one would in an empty stadium, free of anxieties most normal people could have in that situation.

Despite all of that, he led the Yankees to what amounts to their biggest win of the year. In fact, every game in this series has a chance to be that, and Schlittler set the tone.

On top of all of this, you know Schlittler lives for this stuff. It's almost as if he feeds off of anybody rooting for his downfall.

"They want to say there's f-----g regression because I have one bad outing, so again, it was personal to go out there and have a dominant start and put this team in the right position," Schlittler said, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner on X.

That message was likely sent to all the social trolls who live in Massachusetts and the surrounding New England states. Schlittler is here to stay. A few bumps in the road aren't enough to hold him down.