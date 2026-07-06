Yankees' Starting Pitchers for Rays Series Announced: Top of the Rotation Pitching Must-Win Series

The New York Yankees aren’t in a great spot through the first week in July. They’re 1-9 in their last 10 games, including dropping two out of three games at home to the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees were outscored 19-10 by the Twins during the three-game weekend set. And that was after an ugly seven-game stretch, which saw the Yankees swept by the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.

Now, the Yankees find themselves suddenly in second place in the AL East, four games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays, whom they will face on Monday night for the first of four games this week.

The Rays have lost their last two games, but are still 8-2 in their last 10 games and have been great at home this season (31-12). Tampa Bay currently leads the regular season series 4-1, which is not a good sign for the Yankees, especially if they have aspirations of winning the division.

Monday, July 6 (6:40 p.m. ET): Cam Schlittler (NYY) vs. Griffin Jax (TB)

Nonetheless, all hope is not lost for the Yankees, as they will have AL Cy Young candidate Cam Schlittler on the mound to kick things off on Monday. Below, we’ll break down Monday night’s pitching matchup, along with the other three games in this must-win series for the Yankees.

The 25-year-old Schlittler has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball this season, as evidenced by his 8-5 record and 2.08 ERA. However, the AL Cy Young candidate has fallen on hard times recently.

Schlittler has lost his last two starts, including his most recent outing last Tuesday against Detroit, where he was roughed up for seven hits, six earned runs, and gave up four home runs in four innings. He also had five strikeouts, but it didn’t matter as the Tigers went on to win that game, 9-3.

It was Schlittler’s shortest start of this season, as Detroit had his number. That said, he will try to turn things around against the Rays, whom he faced on April 12 in Tampa Bay.

In that game, he allowed seven hits, three earned runs, and a walk, while striking out eight across five innings. However, the Yankees lost that game 5-4.

As for who will be opposing Schlittler on the other side, the Rays have won Jax's last three starts after being on the losing end in his first three starts last month. The 31-year-old has seen New York twice this season, in April, but in a relief role.

Since then, the Rays have slowly built up Jax as they’ve moved him into the starting rotation, and he is coming off his longest outing of the season against the Kansas City Royals last week (six innings pitched).

Jax is coming off a solid June, with a 3.30 ERA across 30 innings, but he also allowed seven home runs. Therefore, if you’re the Yankees, the hope is that you take advantage of Jax’s mistakes, as you’ve been held in check the last two games.

It’s hard to trust the Yankees’ offense, but one thing we can trust is Schlittler, who has the stuff to silence the Rays’ bats.

Game 1 pitching advantage: Yankees

Tuesday, July 7 (6:40 p.m. ET): Will Warren (NYY) vs TBD (TB)

New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren (29) exits the game in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of right now, we don’t know who will be pitching for the Rays on Tuesday. However, we know that the Yankees will run Warren back on the mound, who didn’t have a great month of June.

Last month, the 27-year-old hurler had a 0-2 record and 5.49 ERA across four starts. He gave up two home runs in June, an improvement from May (four HRs allowed) and April/March (three HRs allowed).

However, he was hit around, allowing 27 hits and 12 earned runs in those four starts. Warren’s strikeouts dipped to 14 after having 70 between March and May. While those stats aren’t good, Warren pitched well in his last start. He allowed five hits and two earned runs (one home run), while striking out seven in 5.1 innings.

This will be Warren’s first time facing the Rays this season, but for his career against Tampa Bay, he owns a 0-1 record and 3.63 ERA in three starts.

Game 2 pitching advantage: Incomplete

Wednesday, July 8 (6:40 p.m. ET): Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Shane McClanahan (TB)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) follows through on a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday evening, we could be in store for an old-school pitcher’s duel between Cole and McClanahan.

The 35-year-old Cole fell on hard times in June, posting a poor 6.12 ERA and giving up seven home runs in five starts. And not to mention, he’s lost his last two road starts against the Red Sox and Tigers.

But Cole seemingly got back on track against the Twins, allowing five hits, two earned runs (one home run), and striking out seven hitters in five innings. New York went on to win that game, 5-2. They’ll need another effort like that, as the Yankees’ bats might have some issues with McClanahan.

If you remember, Cole made his 2026 season debut against the Rays on May 22. He went six innings, allowing three walks, two hits, no runs, and striking out two.

Speaking of McClanahan, the 29-year-old southpaw is putting together a quality 2026 season after not playing the last two seasons due to injury. McClanahan possesses a 7-5 record and a 3.05 ERA across 16 starts. He’s also been outstanding at home (5-1 record, 2.21 ERA, .201 OBA), which isn’t great news for the Yankees.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Yankees are hitting .243 against left-handed pitching (14th in the majors) and have a .751 OPS (seventh) this season.

McClanahan hasn’t faced the Yankees this season, but over his career, he has a 1-4 record and 4.70 ERA in eight starts against the Bronx Bombers. This pitching matchup between Cole and McClanahan is honestly a coin flip. If you’re a Yankees fan, you need Cole to go at least six innings because it's getting hard to trust this bullpen, specifically Camilo Doval.

Game 3 pitching advantage: Even

Thursday, July 9 (1:10 p.m. ET): TBD (NYY) vs. Drew Rasmussen (TB)

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Tropicana Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don’t know who will start for the Yankees in the series finale, but we know that New York will have its hands full with Rasmussen.

The 30-year-old Rasmussen has put himself in the AL Cy Young conversation, with a 7-4 record and 2.78 ERA in 17 starts. The right-handed starter was lights out in June, sporting a ridiculous 0.82 ERA. He kept the ball inside the park (one homer allowed) and had three straight starts with at least seven innings.

Now, in his most recent start against the Houston Astros, Rasmussen got lit up for six hits and five earned runs (two home runs). He allowed one walk, but didn’t miss many bats with only two strikeouts.

If you’re the Yankees hitters, this is what you want to see, especially knowing that Rasmussen shut them down earlier this season on April 12. In that game, the Yankees’ bats weren’t doing much of anything, as Rasmussen gave up one hit and struck out seven in six innings.

Just as we said about Tuesday’s matchup, since we don’t have a complete picture of who is starting for both teams, the advantage is incomplete.

Game 4 pitching advantage: Incomplete

With the Rays running out their best two starting pitchers in this series, we have to give them the slight edge, despite not having the full picture. Schlittler and Cole should have good outings, which hopefully sets this Yankees’ offense up for success, as New York also has to worry about slowing down Junior Caminero, who has been on an absolute tear.

Warren is the wild card in this series. If he builds on his recent start, the Yankees will have a puncher’s chance to steal the game, but if he returns to his June form, it will open the door to the team having to make a trade at the deadline for a starter.

Overall series advantage: Rays