Trouble is brewing in the Bronx. That's because New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler, who looked like a Cy Young candidate for most of the season, turned in another clunker Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old gave up six runs in four innings as the Yankees lost their sixth straight game, falling to the Detroit Tigers, 9-3.

Perhaps most concerning was the ease with which the Tigers teed off on Schlittler, with Detroit clubbing four home runs. He had allowed just six home runs over his first 17 starts of the season. According to the Associated Press, Schlittler had never allowed more than two home runs in any of his previous 31 MLB starts and he became the first Yankees pitcher to give up four home runs to the Tigers since Chuck Cary did so in 1989.

So what in the world should the Yankees do about their suddenly struggling ace? General manager Brian Cashman has two options before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Option No. 1: Trade for Tarik Skubal

While much of the attention Tuesday went to Schittler, the pitcher he opposed had himself a pretty decent game. Tigers ace Tarik Skubal gave up one earned run over six innings while striking out nine as he improved to 4-4 on the season with a 3.15 ERA.

It's no secret the Tigers are considering trading the left-hander before the trade deadline and the Yankees have been linked time and again to the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

Until now, it's been easy to dismiss those rumors since the Yankees' strength has been their starting rotation, with Schlittler, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon leading the way. With Max Fried and Clarke Schmidt on the comeback trail, Cashman could address other areas of concern, namely catcher, shortstop and the bullpen.

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal pitches against the Twins during the first inning of Game 2 at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Tigers 2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But if Schlittler is hitting the wall, perhaps Cashman would be wise to take a run at Skubal. The Yankees likely would have to give up multiple top-100 prospects for the 29-year-old. And keep in mind Skubal will be a free agent after the season and could be nothing more than a short-term rental. But the southpaw appears fully recovered from elbow surgery and would give the Yankees an unrivaled rotation heading into the postseason.

Option No. 2: Limit Schlittler's innings, trade for bullpen help

In 2024, Schlittler threw a combined 120.2 innings down on the farm. In 2025, that number increased to 149.2 innings between the minors and majors.

This year, Schlittler has thrown 104 innings and ESPN projects the right-hander will top out at 198 innings. And that's before we get to the playoffs.

So maybe the Yankees need to limit Schlittler's innings for the rest of the season to ensure he's at the top of his game for the postseason.

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) spits during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Aug 13, 2025, Bronx, New York, USA. Yannick Peterhans/NorthJersey.com | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The right-hander went 3-1 with a 1.48 ERA in May. But in June, he went 1-3 with a 3.38 ERA. Not terrible, but certainly trending in the wrong direction.

If the Yankees put Schlittler on a pitch count, Cashman would be wise to load up on relievers before the trade deadline so the bullpen doesn't get overtaxed. There are plenty of options on the trade market, and none will cost the club elite prospects, leaving the Yankees with plenty in the cupboard to upgrade the offense for the stretch run.

One thing is for certain: Cashman won't stand pat. We know he will be wheeling and dealing. And it sure will be interesting to see what develops over the next four weeks.