Madison Chock Opens Up After Controversial Olympic Silver at Milan Cortina 2026

Please welcome now Madison Chalk and Evan Bays , the best in the world.

Hi, I'm Madison Cholk, and I'm a figure skater for Team USA and you are watching SITV.

Out of this world from Madison Cholk and Evan Bates.

Heartbreak on the ice for Team USA.

It's truly an honor to just take part in any Olympics.

It's as a young athlete, it is the ultimate dream to compete in the Olympics, but this Olympics feels different to me just because of how far.

Evan and I have come to get to this point in our journey.

I suffered an injury and was just really prioritizing my recovery, and that's when I really had a turning point and realized how important it is to be mentally and physically prepared because even when you're not at your best physically you can improve your mental capacity and I think prioritizing health is something.

That Lily and I share a very strong passion about and that's why the athlete recovery program is so impactful because without my recovery journey I wouldn't be the athlete who I am that actually made me stronger than I was before.

The ice dancing event ended with a controversial silver for Americans Madison Cholk and Evan Bates.

The French team nabbed gold despite visible mistakes sparking outrage.

We control what we can control, which is our performance on the ice, our preparation, our recovery, our wellbeing.

Usually when I watch my performance I am quick to judge it and look at.

What I could have done better, what I would want to improve, and, and this time when I watched it I looked at it through a lens of gratitude and I was super proud of what we have accomplished that is what leaves with us when we leave the Olympics or any competition.

Is how we rise and overcome any circumstance and I think uh that recovery is super important mentally physically and uh we'll be taking away from this Olympics the fact that we did our very best and we are incredibly proud with how we've handled ourselves through this whole Olympic Games.

Just stunning.

In a class alone on their own level.

Well done, Madison and Evan, brilliant.

Evan and I are bringing home 4 battles from the Olympics.

Like that's mind blowing.

That's a dream come true.

That's something that.

If I could look back on my childhood and tell my younger self that you would win 4 Olympic medals at the Milan Olympic Games, that would just be incredible.

I don't think she would believe it.

Lily is doing this incredible program called Milestones Into Meaning, and each medal that is won by Team USA, Lily donates $5000 to nonprofit organizations that contribute to the health and wellness space, so we really pushed ourselves mentally and physically here, and we're able to.

Have 4 of our best performances of our entire career and uh that's something that we're gonna be super proud of and, and take that feeling home with us.

Out of this world, from Maddison Chalk and Evan Bates, the best in the world.