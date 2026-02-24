BEHIND THE SCENES of the Olympic Opening Ceremony Stadium 🏟️

Behind the scenes of the Olympic opening ceremony stadium.

The Senciro Stadium, home to both Inter and AC Milan, is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world and full of sporting history.

But it's the details that make it special.

Outside, its famous spiral columns give it that notable look that everyone will remember.

Inside, it gets even better.

The locker room for one of the biggest teams in Italy is small for sure.

But it has character.

There's one singular bench all the way around as a way of unifying the players as they prepare for the match.

This was Inter Milan's locker room, but the stadium has 4 total locker rooms, many of which were used in the Olympic opening ceremony.

Next, the stands may seem simple, but their detail has meaning as well.

They are painted in blue for the color of the Italian national team, red and green for the Italian flag, and orange for the unification of all other.

Countries represented on their teams and in the nation.

The final detail, something many in the US may be surprised of, is that the press box is amongst the fans, not behind a locked door in an insulated room, but outdoors in the elements with the roar of the crowd just a few feet away.

It just so happens the day we went also was the night of one of the biggest matches on the Italian calendar, Juventus versus Inter Milan, and the fans were ready for it.

The San Siro is set to be replaced around 2031 with a brand new stadium next door, but if this building is any indication, it's sure to be just as beautiful.