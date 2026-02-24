A day in the life as a Producer at the Olympics 🔥 #sports #olympics #milancortina2026

A day in the life of a social media producer at the Olympics.

Today was a packed one, so I got started early and headed right down to Garibaldi Station where the Olympic pin trading center was to grab content of the decades-long Olympic tradition.

Even got in the game myself with a couple of pins.

And then it was back to the hotel.

Dropped off my lightweight equipment bag, grabbed my backpack, and headed over to the main media center here in Milan.

Now the center's a short walk from our hotel, which is super nice cos I've spent a decent amount of time there.

First had to write the script for our Olympic pins video.

I like to time myself just to make sure the video times out properly , and then it was off to recording.

After that, I headed into the edit and knocked that one out pretty quickly.

Didn't have time to leave the center for lunch today, but thankfully they have a nice selection inside.

Today they had gnocchi and red sauce and I grabbed a chocolate croissant to go with it.

Then it was back to the cubicle to edit some more.

We shot this video the day prior at the San Siro head of the Derby d'Italia between Inter Milan and Juventus.

This one gave me a little more trouble, but eventually we got it done and it was time to get out of the press center.

Next stop was the US hockey game, but before that, I needed something to eat.

So I went across the way to the food hall.

Intentions were to get pizza, but that didn't work out with the timing, so I grabbed a gelato and I was on my way.

It takes kinda long to get to the hockey arena from the main press center by public transport , about 1 hour with 2 subways and a bus, but eventually we got there.

We unfortunately can't film inside, so this is the outside of the hockey arena.

After the US won, it was back to the hotel.

With the game starting at 9:00 p.m. I didn't actually get back to the hotel until after midnight.

And then it was time to go to bed and get ready for another long day at the Olympics.