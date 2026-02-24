00:00:50 |
Mike Elko says Notre Dame game was ALL RISK
Transcript
You know, we were an 11-1 football team who beat Notre Dame, but I don't know where that showed up.
Uh, when you looked at us compared to the 11-1 teams, you know, from 4 to 7, all of those teams finished 11-1, and we had the most signature out of conference win and we were 7.
And so, to me, there was only risk in that game.
There was no reward.
Um, and so, I, I think You know, it's a challenging situation, um, year in and year out, the NFL tells us that the most NFL talent is spread evenly throughout the SEC, which makes our conference top to bottom, one of the most challenging gauntlets to go through.
How do you equate that?
Like, how does that get quantified?
I don't know.
Uh, they're still having a hard time figuring that out.
And so then you throw in these out of conference where really the only thing that seems to matter on these schedules is wins and losses.