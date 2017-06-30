While we’ve witnessed player movement on a grand scale already, there are still many chess pieces left on the board. The start of free agency is finally here, as teams can court players at 12:01 a.m. ET. We are ready for more fireworks, and you can follow all the action here with The Crossover's Rohan Nadkarni and Jeremy Woo.

11:30 p.m.: Stephen Curry is going to be very rich

In obvious-yet-notable news, Marc Stein reports the Warriors are going to give Stephen Curry the five-year supermax extension worth $201 million. It’s good to be Stephen Curry. Maybe better than being Klay Thompson in China. Maybe.

11 p.m.: Take a deep breath, guys

Some odds and ends: Jeff Teague is probably signing with the Timberwolves, particularly given Indiana’s likely youth movement. Earlier today, Ricky Rubio got traded to the Jazz, who had expiring cap space. The Wizards are trying to give John Wall all of their money. Rajon Rondo got cut by the Bulls (whew). We’ve got an hour until free agency officially opens. — JW

10:30 p.m.: Wait, that’s the real George trade?

Alright, let’s process this again for a second. Paul George is going to the Thunder. That’s big. Props to Sam Presti, who is now almost certainly definitely not going to the Knicks. He is a wizard. If OKC can keep PG around with Russell Westbrook, that’s a minor miracle.

This all begs another question: where you at, Celtics? ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported that Boston offered the Pacers three first rounders (not the Nets one or the Lakers/Kings one) and two starters, one of whom was Jae Crowder. The Celtics have a bajillion assets. They couldn’t part with one of those two highly-valuable picks to get Paul George? Were they waiting for Gordon Hayward? There was obviously a reason, but at some point even those of us who praise Danny Ainge for sticking to his long game (well, we assume there is one) have to raise some eyebrows. Maybe they were sure George wouldn’t stay in Boston. That’s probably what the company line will be.

Well, Indiana legend Victor Oladipo, Arvydas Jr. and no draft picks was ultimately what it took to pry George away from the Pacers. That is what it took. A portion of the Thunder’s Serge Ibaka deal (remember that?). The Pacers wanted real live basketball players and not future spec plays. This is probably more reflective of how scared everyone was about retaining George than it is a comment on Indiana’s front office.

Keep your superstars happy, everyone. — JW

10 p.m.: Midnight means nothing

It’s early, but the midnight deadline really doesn’t mean anything, as evidenced by the flurry of news already leaking out. Chief among them was Blake Griffin’s return to the Clippers on a five-year, $173 million max deal, as reliably reported by multiple outlets. It seems after trading away Chris Paul, the Clippers were determined not to fall apart next season. They have succeeded. BUT WAIT. NO.

Paul George has been traded to OKC, per sources — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported the first true shocker of the week: Paul George is headed to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

This is a brain-melter, first and foremost. Paul George will play with Russell Westbrook next season. The Thunder will try and keep him long term. PG and Russ get to take on Kevin Durant and the Warriors (and everyone else). The NBA is bananas. It is our bunch of bananas. Will Paul George even stay in OKC for more than a year? Tune in next time on Dragon Ball Z.

There are some other rumors going around — Andre Iguodala is meeting with the Spurs and Rockets and Kings. DeMarcus Cousins is helping the Pelicans recruit. We’ll keep you posted. — Jeremy Woo