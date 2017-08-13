Ice Cube defeated LaVar Ball in a four-point challenge in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The four-point shot is a part of Cube's Big3 League and takes place 30 feet from the basket. Back in May, the rapper challenged Ball and if Ball won then Cube would have to buy 10 pairs of the Big Baller Brand sneakers that sell for nearly $500. Ball accepted the challenge.

On Friday, Ball reminded Cube that he expected to win.

"Me and my crew gonna show you what we do," he said in a video. "Cause I ain't scared of you, man. You know I hit them shots with my eyes closed."

Ice Cube took on LaVar Ball in a 4-point shootout.

Advantage: Cube

(📹: @IamKrisLondon) pic.twitter.com/U61i5TVd79 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 14, 2017

The Big3 League hits the road again with the next stop coming on Aug. 20 at Key Arena in Seattle.