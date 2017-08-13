NBA

Watch: Ice Cube Defeats LaVar Ball In Four-Point Challenge

0:53 | NBA
Ice Cube issues LaVar Ball a challenge
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Ice Cube defeated LaVar Ball in a four-point challenge in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The four-point shot is a part of Cube's Big3 League and takes place 30 feet from the basket. Back in May, the rapper challenged Ball and if Ball won then Cube would have to buy 10 pairs of the Big Baller Brand sneakers that sell for nearly $500. Ball accepted the challenge.

On Friday, Ball reminded Cube that he expected to win. 

"Me and my crew gonna show you what we do," he said in a video. "Cause I ain't scared of you, man. You know I hit them shots with my eyes closed."

The Big3 League hits the road again with the next stop coming on Aug. 20 at Key Arena in Seattle. 

