Watch: Draymond Green Gets Ejected Early In the Second Quarter

Draymond Green picked up two technical fouls in just 10 minutes of action.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 30, 2017

Draymond Green did not get much time to leave his imprint on Saturday's game as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year was ejected with nine minutes and 45 seconds left in the second quarter of the Warriors home contest against the Grizzlies.

Green picked up his first technical less than a minute and a half into the second quarter. Green was called for a shooting foul shortly after committing a turnover and then got his first technical after arguing with the officials over the foul.

The second technical came less than a minute later when Green showed his displeasure of another foul called against him. Green waved his arm to signal his disagreement and then got assessed his second technical, ending his night after playing just 10 minutes.

Below is video of the second technical foul.

This was Green's second ejection of the season, with the first coming after he got into an altercation with Bradley Beal in October. Green now has 10 technical fouls on the season, which is the most in the NBA. Kevin Durant is second with eight.

The Warriors hold a 78-67 lead at halftime.

