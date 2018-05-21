Watch: Kevin Love Throws Perfect Outlet Pass to LeBron James in Double Coverage

Screenshot from @TheCrossover via Twitter

This is why you need to practice the fundamentals, kids.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 21, 2018

Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft, showed up to Monday's Game 4 between the Cavaliers and Celtics just so he could sit courtside and watch somebody who is not him throw what will likely be the best pass made in Cleveland for the remainder of the year.

That's what happens when Kevin Love gets to throw outlet passes to LeBron James.

Late in the first quarter with the Cavs leading the Celtics, Love pulled down a defensive rebound, and then proceeded to show off his skills as an outlet passer by launching a deep one for James.

It's common for Love to send a ball almost the full length of the court and his teammate to bring down a great catch, but it's a bit different when it's LeBron going up over the top of two defenders to make a catch and then go right into a layup without breaking stride.

And of course, the internet loved everything about the play.

Cleveland took a 34-18 lead over Boston after the first and is looking to tie the series at 2-2.

