Stephen Curry Says Comments About Moon Landing Were a Joke, Will Visit NASA

Curry said he will happily accept NASA's invitation to tour the lunar lab at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 12, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry told ESPN that he was joking about comments he made on Monday that questioned whether or not astronauts landed on the moon.

In an appearance on The Ringer's "Winging It" podcast, Curry lightheartedly said he didn't believe that humans ever landed on the moon.

"We ever been to the moon?" Curry asked.

Several voices answered, "No," to which Curry responded, "They're going to come get us, I don't think so either."

The comments quickly went viral, but Curry insisted they were made in jest.

"Obviously I was joking when I was talking on the podcast," Curry told ESPN. "I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, 'Oh my God, he's a fake moon landing truther,' whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada. So I was silently protesting that part about it, how the story took a life of its own."

After hearing about the initial comments, NASA spokesperson Allard Beutel told TMZ Sports that they wanted to invite Curry to visit their lunar labs at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Curry told ESPN on Wednesday that he was "one thousand percent" planning on accepting the invite.

"I am definitely going to take [NASA] up on their offer. I am going to educate myself firsthand on everything that NASA has done and shine a light on their tremendous work over the years. And hopefully people understand that education is power, informing yourself is power. For kids out there that hang on every word that we say, which is important, understand that you should not believe something just because somebody says it. You should do your homework and understand what you actually believe. But I'm going to go to NASA and I'm going to enjoy the experience whole-heartedly."

