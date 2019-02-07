Watch: LaVar Ball Compares Magic Johnson to the Wizard of Oz

LaVar Ball offered another round of hot takes on Thursday–most of which were critical of Lakers' leadership.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 07, 2019

LaVar Ball has more thoughts on Lakers' leadership–and none of them are positive.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated on Thursday, Ball was critical of LeBron James's leadership and again criticized head coach Luke Walton. 

Ball, the father of Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, also compared Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson to the Wizard of Oz—implying that he has no actual power. 

"If you say something and it doesn't happen, you're just the face," Ball said. 

He added, "It ain't Magic's team."

LaVar was critical of Lakers coach Luke Walton earlier this week as well, saying, "Luke Walton was the worst coach ever for Lonzo 'cause he had a losing mentality. He’s been losing for three years." 

Ball also weighed in on the Anthony Davis rumors when several surfaced that involved Lonzo. LaVar said that if there was going to be a trade, he wanted his son to end up in Phoenix. 

Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans—a move that earned him a sizable fine. The Lakers emerged as a potential destination for the All-Star center ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. The Lakers reportedly offered Lonzo, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley in exchange for Davis and Solomon Hill.

But the NBA trade deadline passed with no Davis deal and Lonzo is staying in Los Angeles for now. 

LaVar continued with his takes on Thursday, saying that the Lakers will never win a championship if Lonzo gets traded.

Before this most recent comment storm, the last time LaVar really stole headlines was around July when he said Lonzo makes everybody better, including superstar LeBron James. 

