Report: Warriors F Kevon Looney Could Return to NBA Finals

More testing will determine Looney's next steps and whether he does indeed return.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 06, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney could potentially return during the NBA Finals, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported on Thursday.

According to Bontemps, Looney may be able to play in the league's championship round after undergoing further evaluation of his "non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture," or broken cartilage in the right side of his chest. Costal cartilage connects the sternum to the ribs.

Looney suffered the injury during a collision with Kawhi Leonard in the first quarter of Game 2. It was initially believed that Looney would be out for the remainder of the series as a result.

"It's not anything that's going to be a problem long term," Kerr said of Looney's status Tuesday afternoon. "But it's going to keep him out for the rest of the series, which is obviously a big blow for us and for him."

Looney's return would help an injury-riddled Warriors team, which suffered a 123–109 loss in Game 3 with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson out as well.

Looney joined the Warriors in 2015 after being selected with the No. 30 overall pick. He was averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this postseason. 

Tip-off for Game 5 from Oracle Arena in Oakland is slated for Friday at 9 p.m. ET. 

