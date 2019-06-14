Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Says Warriors Loss Is 'Karma' For 2017 Western Conference Finals

Kuzma implied that the Warriors' loss was "karma" for the 2017 Western Conference finals when Kawhi Leonard got injured.

By Emily Caron
June 14, 2019

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma implied that the Raptors winning the 2019 NBA championship was "karma" for when Kawhi Leonard got injured while playing against the Warriors in the 2017 Western Conference finals while with the Spurs. 

Leonard missed four of San Antonio's final five playoff games in the 2017 Western Conference finals due to a sprained left ankle which he suffered in Game 1 of the series. The Warriors suffered a series of serious injuries during the NBA playoffs, particularly in the Finals. 

Golden State's star forward Kevin Durant initially injured his calf against the Rockets on May 9 and returned to the Dubs lineup for Game 5, when he exited the game after rupturing his Achilles. During Thursday night's series-clinching Game 6, the Warriors also lost Klay Thompson to a torn ACL during the third quarter. Both big men Kevon Looney and DeMarcus Cousins also battled injuries this postseason as Golden State unsuccessfully sought a third-straight championship.

"This was karma from the spurs series when kawhi [sic] got hurt vs the warriors," Kuzma tweeted. "Sucks to say."

The Spurs injury-plagued player then injured his quad before the start of the following season and played in just nine games in the 2017-18 season. Leonard was then traded to the Raptors last offseason. Leonard won the 2019 NBA MVP award after leading Toronto to its first championship in franchise history with a 114-110 Game 6 win over the Warriors. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message