We've seen a few impressive jersey rollouts ahead of the 2019-20 season, but the defending-champion Raptors took it to another level on Friday with the release of their throwback 1995 dinosaur jerseys.

Toronto announced its use of the throwback jersey over Twitter on Friday. The Raptors have not announced when they will wear the throwback '95 threads.

Day 1 fit, 25 years later. pic.twitter.com/rGFwh0Zxrw — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 30, 2019

An All-Time Classic.



The return of The Dino. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/RGYaMC0yvy — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 30, 2019

Raptors fans received a sneak preview of the '95 jerseys during the team's championship parade in June. Point guard Kyle Lowry donned the classic jersey in front of the Toronto faithful, sporting a No. 20 Damon Stoudamire jersey.

S/o Kyle Lowry for pulling out the Damon Stoudamire throwback at the Raptors Championship Parade! 🔥#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/cBjbnNjfzu — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) June 17, 2019

Kawhi Leonard won't don the throwback threads in 2019-20 after signing with the Clippers in free agency, though he will make one appearance in Toronto this season. The Raptors host Los Angeles on Dec. 11.