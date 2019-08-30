Raptors Unveil Throwback 1995 Dinosaur Jersey for 2019-20

Kyle Lowry wore a throwback Damon Stoudamire jersey at the Raptors' championship parade in June. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 30, 2019

We've seen a few impressive jersey rollouts ahead of the 2019-20 season, but the defending-champion Raptors took it to another level on Friday with the release of their throwback 1995 dinosaur jerseys. 

Toronto announced its use of the throwback jersey over Twitter on Friday. The Raptors have not announced when they will wear the throwback '95 threads.

Raptors fans received a sneak preview of the '95 jerseys during the team's championship parade in June. Point guard Kyle Lowry donned the classic jersey in front of the Toronto faithful, sporting a No. 20 Damon Stoudamire jersey.

Kawhi Leonard won't don the throwback threads in 2019-20 after signing with the Clippers in free agency, though he will make one appearance in Toronto this season. The Raptors host Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

