Trae Young Takes 24 Shots After Briefly Wearing No. 8 Jersey to Honor Kobe Bryant

Hours after Kobe Bryant's sudden death, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young became the first player to have a 45-point double-double with less than 25 field goal attempts since Kobe did so on Dec. 17, 2006.

Young finished the game against the Washington Wizards with 24 shot attempts.

He also briefly wore a No. 8 jersey to open the game.

The Oklahoma product was emotional after his team's 152-133 win as he recalled his final conversation with his idol.

In other Bryant-related numerology, Suns guard Devin Booker scored 36 points on 24 shots in his team's 114-109 loss to Memphis.

Booker's 36 combined with Young's 45 total 81 points, the same number as Bryant's historic performance against the Raptors.

Following the news of Bryant's death, tons of people from around the sports world paid their respects. Among others include Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and President Barack Obama.

The Dallas Mavericks announced Sunday night that no player in the team's history will ever wear No. 24 again.

The 2020 Grammy Awards took place in the Staples Center Sunday night, and host Alicia Keys framed the event by acknowledging Bryant's death in her opening remarks.

Earlier in the day, following the news of Bryant's death, fans started gathering outside of the arena to honor the late Lakers legend.

Bryant died suddenly earlier Sunday in a helicopter crash that killed nine people, including his daughter Gianna.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and Altobelli's daughter, Alyssa, and wife, Keri, were also aboard the helicopter and killed.

