Report: Clippers Sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-Day Contract

The Clippers are reportedly signing center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal is dependent upon Cousins clearing health and safety protocols. 

Cousins has not played since he was waived by the Rockets on Feb. 23 after playing 25 games with the team. In that time, Cousins was averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He also started in 11 games. 

Cousins, 30, has never played a full season in his entire NBA career that spans over 10 years largely due to injuries in recent years. 

Cousins tore his left Achilles while with the Pelicans in January 2018 and was out for nearly a year but signed with the Warriors the same year. He would then sign with the Lakers in 2019 but tore his ACL in an offseason pickup game and was waived in February 2020. 

The four-time All-Star then signed with the Rockets in December before being waived. Before catching the injury bug, Cousins was a dominant player with the Kings and even made two All-NBA Second Team selections before being traded to the Pelicans in 2017. 

The Clippers are 32–28 and third in the Western Conference. Cousins will be a solid addition to their front court. 

