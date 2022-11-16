Kevin Durant Shares Honest Take on Nets’ Current Starting Lineup

Nets forward Kevin Durant may have requested a trade ahead of the 2022–23 season, but he ended up staying in Brooklyn with the constantly changing team.

Since then, the Nets have lost guard Kyrie Irving as he’s serving a suspension for promoting an antisemitic film and book on social media. They fired coach Steve Nash, who has since been replaced by Jacque Vaughn. And, Ben Simmons, who was acquired in a trade last season, has missed various games due to injury and has struggled when in the lineup.

Durant recently opened up about the teams struggles this season when speaking to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, noting that the inexperienced players in the lineup are a big part of their 6–9 start, and the reaction to the disappointing start to the season from outside of the team.

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me,” Durant said. “It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there.”

Even so, Durant dispelled the idea that he’s not happy in the situation he’s in, and that he enjoys leading the young players.

“I’m really having a good time.” Durant said. “I wish y’all could hear me talk during the game. If I got mic’d up more, people would stop asking me if I’m happy or not. I’m enjoying every moment I get to step on this f------ court, and part of it is because I tore my Achilles. And the pandemic, I didn’t know if we were going to play again. I didn’t know if I was going to play again.

“I was just like, ‘This can’t be it for me.’ I have to really enjoy every single moment I’m out here. That’s part of being a pro. I have to be coachable, I have to knock down shots, I have to be aggressive, and I have to talk to my teammates the right way. That’s the journey and the battle.”

Despite playing with players who aren’t as big of superstars as Durant, the forward admitted that he’s had to play with so many different players in his career on different teams and such, so it’s not as big of an adjustment for him.

“I can play with anybody, anywhere, at any time, and you know I’m going bring it every day,” Durant said. “That should be my legacy.”

Through 15 games, Durant leads the Nets in points per game with 30.3.

