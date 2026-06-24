2026 NBA Draft: Five Best Fits From the First Round

The first round of the NBA draft was not a terribly unpredictable one. When the dust settled, the top three picks unfolded as expected, as did much of the lottery. There weren’t many surprises despite a very active rumor mill entering the night. But the quality of this class meant it was a very entertaining night anyway. This is one of the most talented drafts we’ve seen come along in years and nearly every pick seems ripe with the potential to alter the course of the franchises that made the selections—even more than usual, anyway. The draft is a hopeful night every year.

With the first round behind us, there’s a group of prospects and teams who were clearly made for each other. Some of the players selected on Tuesday night need a particular mix of opportunity and environment to succeed. Similarly, some teams were in great need of one specific type of player to add to their roster—and were quite pleased to see the perfect players fall right into their laps on draft night.

Here are the best fits between team and player from the first round of the 2026 NBA draft.

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

Wilson was picked fourth in the first round of Tuesday’s draft. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Bulls are in the midst of a full-scale rebuild they started at the trade deadline, and Wilson just became the face of that effort. He fits new executive Bryson Graham’s “SLAP” philosophy of adding guys with size, length, athleticism and physicality. The 6'10" freshman forward was one of the best players in the country this season. He is an explosive athlete who needs to work on his shooting and ball-handling, but that should come with development.

After adding Nic Claxton, Chicago has a core centered on him, point guard Josh Giddey and wing Matas Buzelis. It badly needed an energetic, explosive, high-ceiling guy with the personality to be the face of the franchise. Wilson is that player. He’ll make an immediate impact in that rotation and grow with the team’s core over the next few years.

Wilson is exactly what the Bulls needed. He’ll fit right in, then stand out.

AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

Dybantsa was the No. 1 pick in a loaded 2026 draft. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Dybantsa is so talented he’d be a great “fit” with any team in the league right now. But he does feel like a particularly good match for this Wizards roster. Washington will get playmaking from Trae Young, two-way paint play from Anthony Davis, shooting from Kyshawn George and a little bit of everything from Alex Sarr. But until Dybantsa was picked No. 1 on Tuesday night, the team didn’t have a big-bodied perimeter creator who could attack the rim and get to the line while still threatening defenses from deep.

In Dybantsa, that’s exactly what they’re getting. The BYU product showed a tremendous nose for getting to the free throw line and is generally a very, very talented bucket-getter. He has great athleticism and plenty of defensive potential. In fewer words, Dybantsa profiles to be precisely the type of alpha wing who can dominate the NBA and create his own shot at a moment’s notice. A talented supporting cast should only accentuate those skills.

Dybantsa offers exactly what this roster is missing from an offensive standpoint and makes for a very clean addition to what will be a very large starting five around Young.

Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings

Acuff is one of the elite shot-makers in this year’s draft. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Kings desperately needed to leave Tuesday night with their point guard of the future. Mission accomplished. They took Acuff at No. 7 and have to be thrilled.

Acuff is a dynamic scorer and playmaker who averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists as a freshman at Arkansas while hitting an absurd 44.0% of his three-pointers. A former five-star recruit, he lived up to every bit of the hype for John Calipari’s Razorbacks. At 6'3" with a solid frame, he has the size to stand up to the pounding an NBA point guard takes, and he grew into a leadership role as his sole college season went along.

Kings executive Scott Perry coached Acuff’s dad in college, so he knows what kind of player he’s getting. The 19-year-old should pair well with Domantas Sabonis and become a cornerstone guy as the Kings reshape their franchise.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

Lendeborg joins a Warriors team trying to win now. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

If anyone in the draft fits the Warriors, it is Lendeborg. He’s a smart, versatile player who has a winning track record and will fit in no matter what is thrown at him. At 6'9" and 240 pounds, he has great size, can dribble, pass, shoot and works well in transition. He can be the kind of Swiss Army knife the Warriors need if they’re going to make one more run at a title with Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Lendeborg will turn 24 later this year, and his age was a knock against him coming into the draft. That won’t be a problem for the Warriors, who are in win-now mode and need players to help immediately. There won’t be a development curve here, and he’ll step on the court ready to compete now. Golden State needs an infusion of energy, given how old the team’s core is. Things have gotten a bit stale and Lendeborg should help shake things up.

He has the size, skills and versatility on both ends to compete now. He will immediately make the Warriors better, which is what the franchise needs.

Jayden Quaintance, San Antonio Spurs

If healthy, Quaintance could prove a steal for the Spurs. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Quaintance was this year’s injury-related boom-or-bust prospect entering the draft. He was seen as a possible lottery pick or even top-five selection before a knee injury in February 2025 kept him out of all but four games this past season. It was enough of a worry that he fell to No. 20, where the Spurs elected to take a risk and pick him up.

It is, if anything, a great pairing on paper. San Antonio obviously does not need a starting center with Victor Wembanyama, but it found out the hard way how quickly things can fall apart in big games if he doesn’t have an adequate backup. With a huge 7'5" wingspan and elite athleticism, Quaintance has the potential to be a dominant two-way force in the paint—but all the Spurs really need out of him is to be a little better than Luke Kornet by the time the playoffs start next year. If he can ensure San Antonio’s defense doesn’t fall to pieces when Wemby hits the bench, as we saw over and over again the last few months, Quaintance will be a home run pick. The fact that he has All-Defense potential is just the cherry on top of this sundae.

The injury concern cannot be dismissed, especially after Quaintance’s post-draft interview revealed a need for another cleanup procedure on his meniscus. The Spurs seemed to recognize that by hedging with another big man pick a few selections later in UConn’s Tarris Reed Jr. But there’s a real chance we look back on this draft and wonder how San Antonio landed another freakishly athletic and elite defensive big man.

More NBA Draft From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.