76ers Emerging As Possible LeBron James Free Agency Destination: Evaluating Superstar’s Fit in Philadelphia

The LeBron James free agency sweepstakes continue in earnest as the superstar forward mulls where he wants to play his 24th NBA season. On Tuesday night, a new front-runner for his services emerged.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported James is considering Philadelphia’s free agent pitch “really seriously.” The Sixers were seen as a possible destination previously given their star-studded roster after landing Jaylen Brown, but that was more dot-connecting than any concrete intel. Charania’s report is the first we’ve heard that Philly is genuinely in the running for The King’s services; he named the Sixers as one of the three “strongest contenders” for James along with the Heat and Cavaliers.

That’s a big development for Philadelphia. The franchise is clearly going all-in on its current window to try and win a title, with a roster boasting three max contract players in Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey along with standout rookie VJ Edgecombe. But even that quartet is flawed enough to inspire some doubt about their ability to make it out of the East with the reigning champion Knicks looming. Not to mention a Raptors team that just added Kawhi Leonard, a Cleveland team that will likely return all the core pieces that got to the ECF if James doesn’t go home, a Pacers team that will be getting Tyrese Haliburton back or even a Celtics team that will now strongly feature a fully healthy Jayson Tatum.

But overall, all reports indicate James’s priority is winning a title and the talent in Philadelphia is definitely enough to give him a chance if things break right. How well does he fit into the Sixers’ new-look roster with Brown in place of Paul George?

Evaluating LeBron James’s fit with the 76ers

Offensively

From a positional perspective, James is a perfect fit. As it stands Philadelphia boasts a star-studded foursome of Maxey, Edgecombe, Brown and Embiid to make up most of the starting five. But that last spot currently belongs to Dean Wade. The Sixers signed Wade away from the Cavs in free agency and, to be clear, he is a perfectly fine player; Wade can guard multiple positions at an acceptable level and shot 36.2% from deep last season. As a connective piece in a loaded starting lineup, he’d play his role well.

But he is also, obviously, the odd man out there. Replacing him with James at the power forward position would be a tremendous upgrade—particularly from a playmaking perspective. The Sixers do not currently have anything resembling a true point guard on the roster. Maxey is a talented passer who averaged 6.6 assists per game last year but isn’t a true conductor of the offense, while other backcourt options in Brown, Edgecombe and Anfernee Simons are all score-first players.

Enter LeBron. Adding him as a point forward would slot everybody else into more natural roles. Maxey can focus on stretching defenses with his speed, Brown can attack off-balance opponents who are trying to juggle all the other threats on the floor and Edgecombe can feast off of spot-up opportunities. Embiid has the vision to act as a playmaking hub but not reliably or for long stretches. Not to mention that simply cannot be a foundational part of Philly’s plan with the games he will inevitably miss.

James isn’t the same all-consuming force he once was, but as a floor general he remains among the best in the league as far as understanding and manipulating opposing defenses. He’d fill a need for Philly in that regard and will have an easier time than ever scoring the ball given the talent he’d share the court with.

The problems are spacing and defense. James is a worse shooter than Wade at 31% from deep last year but is respected more given how effective he can be off the ball. That wouldn’t be a big deal if there were other elite shooters on the floor, but with this Sixers team, there largely won’t be. None of Maxey, Edgecombe, Brown or Embiid managed to shoot better than 37% last year.

Perhaps Maxey’s percentage goes up with more catch-and-shoot opportunities; perhaps Edgecombe takes a leap as a shooter in Year 2. But on paper that makes for a group of middling-at-best shooters from three in an NBA where you have to threaten defenses from beyond the arc in order to open up the rim. Otherwise they’ll just have to bulldoze through walls of defenders every time down the court. Which could certainly work out fine given James, Brown and Embiid are very good at that. But that’s a grinding offensive process and one that is vulnerable against better shooting teams.

Defensively

Nobody is signing James entering his age-42 season expecting elite defense, but he would undeniably hurt the Sixers in that regard. The player whose spot he would take in the starting five, Wade, is not the best wing defender in the sport. But he’s a big, agile body who is capable of at least staying in front of the league’s top scorers, even if he isn’t really a shutdown defender.

James, conversely, looked his age in that regard last year. He was passable in the playoffs (which suggests a down regular season is probably tied to effort more than anything) but the future Hall of Famer is no longer an impact defender. Philadelphia would have to work to cover for him defensively in the same way the team must do for Embiid in his current state. Having one of those players is an issue against good teams. Having two is a death sentence.

Overall

Fortunately, James would be surrounded by three very capable defenders in Maxey, Brown and Edgecombe. The trio isn’t perfect but they’re athletic and give effort on that end of the court; Brown and Maxey may be able to give more than we saw last year with even marginally reduced offensive responsibility. Playoff-caliber defense on the perimeter would require a lot of chemistry but that’s what the 82-game regular season is for. They could get to a passable level. And offensively, James is a pretty clean fit who fills a need.

But, as always with this era of the Sixers, injuries loom as a significant pitfall. Embiid could go down for the season at a moment’s notice and didn’t look healthy enough to be playable defensively against great teams at any point last season. James is durable for being 41 years old but is no longer impervious to injury like he once was. Maxey has missed at least 20 games in half of his six seasons. The most realistic concern? Everybody misses just enough games in the regular season that they enter the postseason without a ton of playing time together and they really need that time to work out the issues spelled out above.

James is a good fit in Philly and, if he meshes quickly with his new teammates, could be a great one. But there are enough flaws inherent in the possibility that we’d hesitate to put the 76ers on the shortlist of contenders off the bat.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.