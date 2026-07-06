The Jaylen Brown Trade Just Changed the NBA | Open Floor

All right.

This is, I believe my 3rd episode recording this week.

My 2nd time recording with Evan Turner, former #2 overall draft pick .

Naismith, College basketball Player of the Year, 10-year NBA veteran, and the exact right guy to talk about the one topic that we're gonna get into on this show, and that is the seismic move that the Boston Celtics have made dealing Jalen Brown.

To the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now, the particulars of this deal, Evan, which have not gone over well in Boston, to say the least.

Uh, the Celtics deal Brown, uh, in exchange for Paul George, two first-round draft picks, one in 2028, 1 in 2031.

And two second-round picks .

The 2028 pick is a little bit convoluted, but it's most likely going to be the one conveying from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 2031 pick is an unprotected Philadelphia pick.

So I've got so many thoughts.

I've been writing about it for the last 24 hours.

I've been talking about it on the radio.

I'm glad to be here on our show talking about it, but give me your reaction first.

Um, You hear the news break.

Celtics trade Jalen Brown for Paul George and stuff.

What was your reaction, Man, when I first saw it, I just woke up from a nap , so my phone was blowing up, and then I saw like Jalen and And Paul and I'm like, bro, I don't want to see that shit.

Like, like, you know what I mean?

Like in my head I'm like oh damn.

You know what I mean?

Like, you know, I, I'm not a big fan of Philly, but this will really put them over the top.

You know what I'm saying?

Like this is, that's a, that's a, that's a high 18 team.

Like I'm not gonna lie to you.

But then like when you go to the Paul George situation.

Obviously there's still somebody in there.

I think Paul is a, is a great third option for a team if he shows up that way and we're all realistic with how we approach him because obviously Paul is going on now at this 0.30 what's he 36, 36.

He just turned 36, I believe, so.

He's getting older.

He's played a lot of games , he's played a lot of, a lot of balls.

So I think when he came down to Philadelphia or even came down to the Clippers when he's battling injuries and everything like that, people were expecting him to be the first option or MVP level that he was at 7 or 8 years ago.

So I believe if they put the team together and if they really believe what they've been hearing in regards to, hey, Derrick White was the 2nd best, I believe that was a wild, you know, story, but I think Paul George should still be a very great 3rd, 3rd.

Third option, who can shoot the ball.

If you keep him healthy, you'll be able to, to, uh, do multiple different lineups with him from ranging from being, you know, small ball to the 5-man because he can switch.

Who knows if he can physically handle it, but also very least play the 4 and attack you from different angles and put as many ball handlers and playmakers out there as possible.

I, I could see how that was coming from it, but I mean, I think in this sense, you know, Philly got what they wanted and um you know, I, I never go against the great Brad Stevens, so I'm gonna trust his guidance.

But uh it was a unique situation.

Definitely a different type of trade than what I thought.

And uh when it comes down to the NBA cinema, it, it, it, it definitely took me for a doozy.

What, what do you think?

I'm gonna trust his guidance, he says.

That's I don't go against Brad Stevens.

It's like Thelma trusting.

It's like, who was the one driving the car and Thelma and Louise?

It's like the other one trusting the guidance when it went straight off the cliff.

Um, I'm, hey, hey, with Brad, I'm doing it with Brad.

I'm doing it.

So I, hey, I'm not, yeah, you just like you, you just talked yourself into a pretzel trying to make, make a reasonable case that Paul George.

can be a reasonable facsimile of Jalen Brown, that he could be a good fit.

In this team.

Like, OK, if this was 2016, I'm all in, baby.

Twenty-six-year-old Paul George.

Paul George has played 78 games over the last two years.

And I talked to some people in Boston about like, You know, the basketball reasons.

And some people have pointed to that playoff series, right, where Paul George balled out against the Celtics in the first round, played great.

But you know what, we have to factor into that.

Paul George had a league-mandated 25 game suspension before that series started.

So you know this, Evan, you played the game for 10 years.

If you're sitting on a beach for 2 months and then you're hopping into a playoff series.

And you're playing against a guy in Jalen Brown and a team in Boston that has been scrapping for every win all season long.

You've got an inherent advantage.

Paul George, look, I, I was talking to some coaches about this.

Like Paul George is a jump shooter now.

That's what he is.

He doesn't have the, he doesn't have the legs anymore to be a go to the basket guy.

He, he maybe he's a serviceable kind of four-man defender on your team.

But this is not a good deal, Evan.

This is not a good deal.

I'm, I'm not gonna make you drop kick Brad Stevens here.

I'll, I'll do the drop kicking in this case for you.

But this is not a good deal.

Like you have, just goes, it needs to be said, a 29-year-old multi-time all NBA uh swingman who is coming off the best season of his career, who's under contract for 3 months.

4 years and you just traded him for Paul George and 21st-round draft picks.

That's the best you could do?

That's the best offer on the table.

If it was Evan, it's that old, that, uh, Kenny Rogers line.

Know when to hold them, know when to fold them.

Walk away from the table, fellas .

Walk away from the table.

If your best offer is getting Paul George.

And two first-round draft picks walk away from the table because you know what else is coming?

Jalen Brown into the Garden twice a year for the next like 5 years.

Like you think that Jalen Brown is not gonna be trying to go for 50 every time he plays the Celtics and holding JT to 5 when he plays the Celtics?

Like, I, there is nothing I like about this deal.

Now, I, I would say, There's probably a decent chance that they take some of this draft capital and do something else with it.

Like I wrote about Trey Murphy.

I think that's somebody very much on their radar right now.

Good player in New Orleans, 40% three-point shooter.

I think he'd be a nice fit on this Celtics team.

But right now, you just traded Jalen Brown for Paul George.

That's what you did and 21st round draft picks.

That's what you did.

You are never, ever, ever , ever, ever, ever, ever, ever gonna convince me that this deal makes them better.

This is not a basketball deal.

Full stop.

It's not a basketball deal.

Chris, you said it, baby.

Like I, I, I, I did say that the Sixers did get better, correct?

And then, and can I, can I, can I be a nerd as a person that hates analytics, but can I bring out analytics?

I'm sure you looked at the numbers.

Let me go a step further and saying if you could believe it or not.

Celtics culture is somewhat could be resemblance to like a Heat culture where, hey, this is a system, this is what we do here.

When you look at the numbers from the past and the games they played without Jalen Brown, they're at a 70% wing clip.

In the games they played without Jayson Tatum, even though I think he's one of the best players in the world, they went 2nd in the East.

So I think to a certain extent we're doing numbers and, and of course looking at faces, you traded uh Ferrari for a A goddamn Porsche.

But when you sit there, wait, who's the Porsche?

Who's the Porsche in this context?

Paul, Paul George.

You're calling Paul George a Porsche.

It's a, it's, it's an honorable thing to do, man.

All right, the Porsches go for 100,000.

Some of my friends got Porsches.

I'm like, how the hell did you get that like type of thing, you know what I mean?

A Porsche is still, I, I didn't call him a Charger, but I'm saying in general, closer to a Charger at this point than a Porsche.

Liam, is that bad, Chris?

I, I, he, look, I would, I , I actually really like Paul George.

I've done many stories on him in the past, and I think he has been a great player.

Indiana.

He was a great player.

Oklahoma City, he was a great player.

The end in LA, he was an All-Star, um, but he's played 78 games in 2 years.

He's had, he's got a bad knee.

He's got a bad knee.

So like, what are you gonna do?

Load manage this guy throughout the course of the season?

Hope he gets to the playoffs, and like when he gets to the playoffs, respectfully, Paul George, the numbers ain't great, right?

The numbers play playoff P, playoff fee is not a thing.

So I just.

That was a wild nickname to give yourself.

And then knowing you never hit no shots in the clutch, at one point I'm like, bro, you know, so you know out of how many times you went to the huddle, they drew the play up for you in the 1st 6 years, that shit never went in and you were like walking around like Mr.

Clutch or playoff pee is crazy.

But did he, did he call?

Self playoff P right before Dame like hit that like 40 footer to end that series against I think it might have been that one.

I think it might have been that one, but granted, I did see some stuff where he in the playoffs and I played with the Pacers, he did go off.

But what I'm saying with, with, with the Celtics, when you have to move forward just like this, this past year, you have to get more, you know.

Unique with your lineups, your, your, your, your matchups and how you're going to approach the game.

But I think in this instance compared to last offseason, the Celtics are in completely better position.

So I believe they can move up, they'll have a healthy Jayson Tatum.

I definitely think Brad has to do something with those extra picks to see if he can, can, uh, you know, matriculate into something, but I mean, They could be a top 4 seed regardless.

It's going to be hard to win a championship in general.

You know what I'm saying?

But I believe with the Jayson Tatum, the culture they have, the system that they have, they're always in a position.

To win it, in my personal opinion.

It's not even like winning all but being like, hey, after this past year, it becomes a system, it becomes a culture, and they then won 70, 70% of games without JB.

And that has to add up to something.

I mean, the trade is, no, no, it doesn't.

No, it doesn't.

The trade, the trade is terrible.

The trade, I, the trade isn't ideal on paper.

Don't let me get that wrong, but I'm saying when we come back here, it's like why would they do that?

They're like, hey , this is an analytics situation.

Your man Mike Zarin probably came in and said, Yo, I'm not blaming Brad Stevens.

I'm blaming Michael Zarin.

Michael Zarin walked into that office and told him.

When you do Jalen Brown accolades that he's done properly, we should trade him, and this is the best deal and there's a bunch of other nerds like you're right.

All, all those, all, all those analytic numbers you can take those analytic numbers and shove them exactly where you need to.

I have no use for this is that bad.

I'm just, look, I, I, I, I don't care that the analytics say the Celtics won 70% of their games without Jalen Brown.

I know that they wouldn't have won a championship without Jalen Brown as the conference finals MVP and the Finals MVP.

I know without Jalen Brown, they wouldn't have won 56 games last year.

with a front court that they couldn't wait to blow up this offseason.

Jalen Brown is a star.

Jalen Brown is a borderline superstar.

Now, we can get into the other stuff because I, I think there was a level of toxicity there.

And obviously, this toxicity, um, was too much for the Celtics to want to continue with.

Now, this is the other part of it that maybe as a, as a player, you can get into like Jalen Brown, Jayson Tatum.

We've talked about this.

I've written about it many times.

They're never gonna be best friends, right?

They're two very different people.

Jalen Brown is, you know, holding, you know, these meetings in Beverly Hills with political leaders and going on marches where Jayson Tatum is kind of just living his life.

I'm not saying one is better than the other, but that's just kind of who they are.

Um, up until this point.

There has been really no reason to, to, to mess with that, uh, because they have been successful.

6 conference finals with these two guys playing in the last 10 years.

2 NBA Finals and a championship.

That is a hell of a run.

That is the kind of run that whether people want to hear it or not, that's getting, uh, Jaylen Brown's numbers up in the rafters.

It's getting up in the rafters.

You are a Finals MVP.

You're going up in the rafters.

Why do you think now, why do you think the breaking point was now?

Because Like if Jalen Brown had like twisted his knee in game 82 of the regular season, like, do you think we'd be here if we didn't have that playoff run, if he didn't go on Twitch and call it his favorite season.

If we didn't have all the kind of stuff that came out after the year because it sure seems like the Celtics.

We're not just looking to deal Jalen Brown for a great player .

It doesn't seemed like it was.

They were looking to deal Jalen Brown, period.

Why do you think we got to this point where they broke up the two, their two big stars?

I'm only speaking in two, like conspiracy theory.

One, it could have been Jalen asked to be moved because I don't understand why else you would trade.

I, I'm just saying I can tell you, I can tell you he, he, his people in his camp have told me explicitly he did not ask to be moved.

He did not ask for a trade.

And then in what's in 2 years they got, and then pretty soon they gotta give him that 2 year, $142 million extension.

Well, that's the thing too, like you, you don't, you don't have to do that, right?

He, he, he was eligible for that this summer.

In fact, I think.

It's insane.

It would have been insane if everything was perfect.

It would have been insane to give him a 2-year extension when he has 3 years left on his contract.

Like what?

Like the Sixers did that with Joel Embiid.

How'd that work out for them ?

Not well.

So I, I think that stuff is kind of a bit of a red herring to me, a little bit smoke and mirrors.

Like I, I don't, I don't think that would have been so disruptive if they didn't give him a 2-year extension when he already had, I think, $180 million coming to him with the next 3.

Yeah, I, I, I don't really have an answer.

I, I don't, I don't have an answer.

Like I've, I've been close enough to JB just working with him a little bit and knowing him.

Like there's nothing that really overly rubs you the wrong way besides he has his opinion.

Like, you know what I mean?

And he's going to be who he's going to be.

It's better than him being at a book club and a strip club.

You understand what I'm saying?

I think when you start coming down to it as well, the same way I guess quote unquote, if it becomes toxicity, you have to check how you, how you approach every situation.

I think everybody else has to realign how they approach the situation with him as well.

I mean, this is Jalen Brown, one of the biggest stars in the world, probably one of the biggest sports figures in the world as well.

Aside from what he does on the court, who he is outside the court and what he stands for morally.

I think Man, I, I, I, I don't knock him for having a voice of making sure he doesn't have a glass ceiling, but then at the same time, I think when it comes down to it.

There, I mean.

I, I talked to Tatum the other day and I said, yo, regardless, this is one of the best duos that we've seen in a long, long time.

Like I said, to correlate it, even if you got traded or vice versa, like they sent back 4 or 5 picks in like a city crying.

Like it's going to take 5 or 6 of him.

Like to replace, like 5 or 6 people to replace one of him.

That's just like figuratively.

That's how great it was.

So it's not cool, it's not fun.

I, I think he was very like, he, he felt a certain type of way about it too.

But I'm like, yo, regardless of which, y'all are one of the best duos and y'all just starting your prime.

And when you know this, Evan, when duos break up too early and they leave stuff on the table.

How often a decade later, 20 years later, do we see them get back together and say, man, I wish we could have made it work, or I wish we had more time together.

Shaq and Kobe are the most obvious example of it, but there are many others where it's like, I wish we were more, we could have handled it better.

I wanna say more mature because they're both, you know, older guys, but I wish we could have handled it better.

I wonder if we have that, that kind of.

I wanna ask you about Tatum though, because Tatum.

Like in 2024, after the Celtics won their championship, I spent some time with Tatum for, for a cover story.

And I talked to Tatum about kind of all the stuff that JB had gone through, like, because every year he was in trade rumors and it was like two years before then, it was the Kevin Durant stuff and then it was the AD stuff and then it was the Kawhi stuff.

And he said to me at the time, he said, I wish I had spoken up more in support of him.

Back then.

Said that to me, said I wish I had spoken up more.

And I, I, I bring that up now because as we tape this, we have not heard from Jayson Tatum.

And I would imagine as the Celtics franchise player, that Jayson Tatum could have stood in front of this.

That Jayson Tatum could have said something about this.

Um, How do you interpret that at all?

Is this something you think Jayson Tatum could have stopped?

Is this something you think Jayson Tatum should have stopped?

Uh, is this something you think Jayson Tatum might regret not stopping 10 years from now when they're old men, not of the league?

I think obviously, Jason probably could have stopped it, I guess, but at the same time , Jason.

His mind's his business.

He lets people do their job.

I think one thing that you have to take, you can't take away from is a pro's pro and how they, they, what they work on and what they do.

I mean, Jason works at his craft 7 to 8 hours a day.

He's a confident individual.

I believe that he has as much faith as the guy who, who started coaching as a rookie and then moving forward into the front office as he does anybody else.

So I don't want to sit here and say like, hey, he should have ran to the office and did this and the third.

That's never really been his thing or like As you know, historically, he's never really been overly outspoken.

You know what I'm saying?

So that's not his thing in any sense.

In good moments, bad moments related to JB or even related to Joe Missoula, he hasn't come out and done anything or overly said anything or gotten outside his box.

He always somewhat stays in his lane.

I think, uh, Like I said, man, it's one of the best duos ever.

Am I wrong for saying that?

If it's from where they're able to come to, to now what they're able to do, firepower and just showing what they're going to do separately.

There's a reason why you ask for 4 or 5 picks from one or the other.

It's going to take 5 people to replace this one individual.

Now, one thing I, I do comprehend that might be a lot of time for, for the both of them is to take the next step of evolving not only as players but as men and franchise individuals.

They've always somewhat had each other leaning up against each other's shoulder and being like, hey, this is an amazing insurance card that I love.

But I'm a big dog, take the training wheels off.

I might not need it anymore.

The same way JB is screaming, I want my own kingdom.

Like shit, like Jason could have had 2 or 3 MVPs by now, I'm not saying because of JB but he's always had teams where he's had to separate himself and be like, let me hurry up and go get my 26 so, so everybody else can go get their numbers .

I think, I think you're looking at two of the top 10 players, Jason's a top 5 player, two of the top 10 players in the world trying to, you know, figure out their own thing and saying already.

I don't think it was anything negative.

Or anything that we don't understand.

It's just like, hey, it's time to move on.

I want to see what the other side of the uh of the door is like.

And, and that could quite possibly be it.

But I, I don't um That duo, man, like I said, it's, it's, is one of my favorite duos.

They, they've been in a lot of battles.

The wins they had just even in the postseason it's just unbelievable.

Like I think one day they'll sit back and be like, man, that was, that was dope.

You're able to do that.

There's always been a friendly rivalry between these two guys.

Like Celtics coaches years ago used to, to joke with me about how The toughest months or month for them was January because that's when Tatum and Brown were both trying to make the All-Star and both trying to prove their value as a starter and all the accolades that go on winning and there was a lot of your turn, my turn stuff that went on in that month.

Now that evolved.

Over the years they got mature, they got more accomplished like Tatum is now an automatic starter.

Brown is an automatic, uh, all-star one way or the other.

But there's always been that, that it's not even a tension.

It's just like a friendly rivalry between the two.

The question I have and the question.

I'd ask Brad Stevens, the question I'd ask people internally is what has changed over the last two years to bring them to this point where they're willing to accept 40, 50 cents on the dollar in exchange for Jalen Brown.

Now, if they had gone out, And taken Jalen Brown, who had maximized his value this year, was all NBA 2nd team, best year of his career, 6th in MVP riding high.

If they had gone out and sold high on him, I could understand that we saw in for another example, LaMelo Ball get traded for Chicago for Charlotte.

They sold high on LaMelo Ball coming off the year that he had.

The Celtics sold low on Jalen Brown, and your love affair with Paul George aside, they, they sold low on, on Jalen Brown here.

I just would love to know, and I don't know if you have any insight into any of this, but I would love to know kind of.

What changed over the last two years?

Was it the aftermath of the injury?

Was it that they felt that Brown was never gonna be happy going back to kind of that role that he had before Jason got hurt?

Like something ET changed within this organization.

Something fundamental changed, and I would love to know an honest answer to that from them.

Yeah, hey, me too.

Uh, usually I would bullshit and act like I didn't know, but I really, I don't, I really, I really When I woke up yesterday.

Even up to that point, I was like, I, I, I just didn't, I didn't, I don't know.

Maybe I was too close, so I just didn't, I, I, I, I, I would love to know too.

I really I don't know, man.

I, I really don't, I, I really don't know .

I, I know, uh, like I said, I trust in what Brad's going to do.

Um, that, that, that it, cause it, cause it has to be something bigger than this, like, do you understand what I'm saying?

Paul has to be, it has to, it has to be like that's it.

Like there gotta be some 16 year old that's supposed to be unreal walking the streets like who, who, like that 2028 pick .

Like I don't know, but it has to be something bigger, good for Philadelphia.

I think in general this is going to be a good team the other way around.

I think Jalen Brown's personality mixed in with, uh, The developing alpha that Tyrese Maxey is going well, let's, let, let's get into that briefly.

Um, let's get into that here at the end.

I do wanna say one more thing though about the Celtics.

There's been, and I'm not standing in front of a billionaire here, but I don't believe that money played a role in this.

I don't think this is the case of this.

I don't believe that.

I don't believe that, um, well, well, well, because it, I mean, practically speaking, it, it doesn't play a role in this like Paul George.

You know, your favorite player has one of the worst contracts in the NBA.

He does.

He's got 2 years and $110 million left in his contract.

So you really only, yes, yes, it's a bad contract.

So you're, you're really only looking at the, the final year of Jalen Brown's deal as being, you know, the extra there.

Uh, so it's not about money, at least, and, and look, all the cuts they made last year, they should have made those cuts because they weren't a championship team.

They thought Tatum was gonna be out for the year.

That, from what I understand from good sources, this is not a money thing.

They're still willing to spend money whenever they need to spend money.

This was for whatever reason, a, a basketball-related decision, but there's gotta be something else to come.

Trey Murphy is somebody else.

There's gotta be something else because This team got worse.

It got worse.

There's, I don't think there's any denying that.

It got worse in flipping Jalen Brown for Jason , uh, for, for Paul George.

And if they can get another piece, maybe we can have a different conversation down the line.

The Philadelphia side of it, but, but let me just say the honorable Andy Mannix deserves better.

Yes, every time something happens, I'm like, I wonder what Andy did.

My poor Andy, that's what I think.

I'm like, oh my God, Andy.

My poor brother raising his kid, just trying to get by with his life.

Um, on, uh, on the Philadelphia side of this.

Uh, you kind of touched on it.

And I think I, we're on the same page on this one.

The Sixers got better.

Uh, now the Sixers have a three-headed monster of prime or almost prime stars on the perimeter.

You've got Tyrese Maxey, an established All-Star.

Jalen Brown, established all NBA.

Two all NBA players, Maxie was 3rd team.

Last year and VJ Edgecombe, who looks like he's on that kind of trajectory, looks like he's a star.

Now, Joel Embiid is kind of a luxury.

Like you still need him to go out there and play and be a rebounder, a bit of a defender, but you no longer need him to be.

A 30+ minute per game guy.

He should be on the Victor Wambayama system from now on.

25 minute per game limit period.

Do not go over that.

No back to backs.

Just roll him out there.

You've got some backup pieces there.

They signed Dean Wade.

I thought that was a good signing because Dean, Dean Wade's a winner.

That, that's a winning guy.

Like he's been important.

Do what they do in Philadelphia.

I think the seventy-Sixers, look, you have to see it play out on the court .

Obviously, nothing gets done on paper, but they've got the firepower, man, to be the biggest threat to New York in the Eastern Conference next year.

I believe that.

What, so what do you, what do you think of the mix in Philly?

You know, I think the mix is really good because now you're adding a winner.

You're adding, you have a, you know, a winning coach, but then you're actually adding a winner with a lot of experience and somebody that's able to bring their personality over and like I said prior too, the biggest, the biggest problem back in the past couple of years is the identity of the Philadelphia 7-Sixers was that of Joel and B.

And it started slowly switching to Tyrese Maxey when you start seeing things start getting serious.

But it was, it was more important because The availability.

No matter what, if MB is not available for only 25, you know, 25 games a year, then the team doesn't know who they are.

You understand what I'm saying?

And I think there'll be a very good team with Jalen Brown showing up, a dynamic backcourt, Tyrese Maxein, who he's gonna be, VJ Edgecombe, and like you said, adding Dean Wade, that's a good defender and a 3-point shooter for when Joel Embiid does play.

I think the most important thing that they ran into a problem with was slowly shifting over and being like, hey, we're, we're glad when Joel Embiid plays, so we, none of us know how to play with Joel and B.

You understand what I'm saying?

For the first week or so of the playoffs, he had to be like, yo, don't worry, y'all just run, I'm gonna catch up.

And they're trying to figure out how to play in the flow of that.

I think When Joel Embiid does come, come play, they need to make sure they're all on the same accord and have a system where they can be ready to play at a championship level come April, especially when it comes to him possibly playing maybe 50, 55% of the games.

Because that's very, very important, especially when it comes to a guy that demands that much attention and eventually you're like, yo, we need to give him a ball.

It's a cheat code when he gets the ball and you just need to figure out how to play with him.

And obviously , I believe, you know, Jalen Brown, even though he brings his own identity, he's gonna have to figure out how to adapt as well and continue to lead that team that has, you know, it's, it's great to have weapons, but you got to figure out how to use those weapons and use those weapons cohesively.

And I think that's going to take some time, but they're, I mean, they got, they, they got a lot of firepower, man, and they got some energy over there.

And I believe that the city personality is going to accept Jalen Brown at a high, high level and it's at a sense on and off the court, so.

It's gonna be interesting.

People are gonna buy tickets for those games that Brown comes to Boston, and I, I mean, he's 29 years old, man.

He is gonna be gunning for the Celtics for the next 4 or 5 years.

This is gonna be, gonna be something to watch.

Only, only thing I will say that we gotta remember too, bro, like.

Play with the pretty boy if you want, but Jalen, Jason Tatum is a bad motherfucker.

So if, if you come at him like 100% and I talked to him and it wasn't even like no beef.

He was getting a massage laid up.

Do you understand what I'm saying?

So let's, let's, let's remember it's an animal over there too, and it's, it's, and, and look, they're, they're, you know, I talked, I've talked, I've talked to, I've talked to people in, in Tatum's orbit in the, in the aftermath of this, and Like they're kind of saying the same things that you're sort of intimating here.

Like it's gonna be beast mode Tatum next year.

Like they're, they're big believers that Tatum has another level that he can go to and we're gonna see that next season.

Yeah, and, and at this, and he's not even gonna get emotional about it.

I watched Tatum get harassed by Marcus Smart the whole practice.

Like 21 years old, Marcus in his face, clapping in his face and I'm like, bro, I would have been fought this kid and Tatum's literally laughing in his face, scores 10 straight buckets.

Like this shit ain't, this shit ain't sweet now.

So you go at Jason, comprehend who the fuck you're going at.

Like, like ask Joel Embiid about him.

That's his son.

So don't, don't be like, I'm gonna go.

Don't do that now.

Like, be safe.

He's, he's, that's his like stablemate in Drew Hanlon, you know, Drew Hanlon.

It don't even matter, bro.

You're about to see a different, you're about to see a dude who was averaging 28 with another dude that was trying to average 30, like about to go crazy and not sweat.

Watch.

All right.

Gonna be interesting to watch.

Lot to look forward to next season.

ET.

Good stuff, man, as always, always appreciate it.

Appreciate you.

Appreciate you.