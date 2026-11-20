After a flashy offseason highlighted by the acquisitions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, the 76ers are taking names. Philadelphia is 13–3 and sits alone at the top of a loaded Eastern Conference. If any stars need to sit, no problem. The Sixers have still found ways to win.

Among all of the Sixers’ stars off to a great start to the season, the most surprising story around the team sits toward the end of the bench. That’s Tacko Fall, the 7'6" big man who made his return to the NBA through a two-way contract with Philly. Not only that, but also he’s started to play some legitimate minutes this week.

In Philly’s 121–116 win over the Magic on Wednesday, Fall threw down a dunk off an assist from James for his first NBA points in nearly five years. Fall swatted three shots and grabbed three rebounds in 10 minutes of play.

Tacko Fall getting it done on both ends for Philly 😤 pic.twitter.com/3HxBPQbQDu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 19, 2026

The Sixers have been decimated with injuries at center. Offseason signing Ariel Hukporti tore his Achilles in the preseason while Adem Bona is currently out with a back injury and Dominick Barlow has yet to make his season debut. That leaves the 6’7” Jabari Walker and Fall behind Joel Embiid.

Not an ideal rotation, especially when you consider Embiid’s long-standing health issues. However, the lacking center depth hasn’t thrown off the team yet, and Nick Nurse has started to give Fall short spurts off the bench when size is needed. Whether a real role for Fall lasts or not, this is a guy who played in the celebrity game at All-Star weekend last season (where he had 20 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks). Going from that to real NBA minutes for a top contender in the matter of months is an impressive feat.

Could Tacko Fall have a long-term role with the 76ers?

Tacko Fall has started to play more for the Sixers due to injuries in the frontcourt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fall’s last NBA stint came on a two-way deal with the Cavaliers in the 2021–22 season. Before this year, his last NBA game was Dec. 30, 2021, and the Cavs waived him 10 days later before he spent the rest of the season in the G League with the Cleveland Charge. Since then, he bounced around with a few teams in the Chinese Basketball Association and spent one season in the Australian NBL with the New Zealand Breakers.

Over the offseason, he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers which would allow him to compete for a roster spot in training camp. Fall missed training camp and the preseason due to injuries. Just ahead of the regular season (and shortly after Hukporti went down with a season-ending injury) the Sixers converted Fall to a two-way contract which would have him split time with the Sixers and the G League Delaware Blue Coats.

He has yet to make an appearance for the Blue Coats this season primarily due to the Sixers’ center situation, although the G League season just started two weeks ago. Before this past week, he only saw action in garbage time. Nurse has given Fall, the tallest player in the NBA , additional run out of necessity. However, if he’s able to impact games like he did against the Magic, he could have staying power as a third big. Especially with the 76ers lacking center depth due to endless injuries with their backup centers.

“I can change the game in so many ways,” Fall said to reporters earlier this week . “Offensively, set great screens and make sure guys get open. Be an easy target for lobs. Defensively, I’ve always been an elite rim protector. I’ve worked on my body a lot to be able to move a lot better. On that side of the floor, I can be very, very impactful.”

Barlow is nearing his season debut and Bona will be re-evaluated soon, so the Fall experience could be short-lived. Even so, the Sixers will need center depth throughout the season. Philly needs to do something, especially if Embiid has to miss any time. Right now, Fall isn’t the complete answer. There is an open roster spot, although the Sixers are just under the first apron (where they are hard-capped).

Later in the season, Philly could use their minimal space on a prorated veteran minimum contract whether that’s on outside help or converting Fall to a standard NBA deal. On a two-way contract, the Sixers hold Fall’s exclusive rights and he can’t be poached by another team. If he’s waived in a case where Philly wants to use his two-way spot on another player, he could land elsewhere—potentially on a 10-day contract toward the end of the season.

In the meantime, Fall has to build off his minimal minutes and prove to Nurse that he can be trusted as a center option. Bona’s minutes weren’t great when he was healthy, so there’s room to make a case in the backup big battle even as he and Barlow get back on the floor.

No matter what happens, going from the celebrity game to a real NBA return is remarkable and should be celebrated. You know that Sixers fans will hope that the Tacko experience pans out. Maybe it could be beyond chanting his name to pressure Nurse into handing him some garbage-time minutes.

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