2024 Paris Olympics: When Will Joel Embiid, Team USA Face South Sudan?
On Wednesday, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid is set to take the court again for his second run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Team USA is scheduled for 3 PM ET. tip-off against South Sudan. The matchup against South Sudan comes just a couple of days after the United States took down Serbia with a convincing victory.
The game will serve as an opportunity for USA to improve to 2-0, but it’s also a chance for Joel Embiid to bounce back after a tough showing.
Similar to Embiid’s first exhibition run with Team USA, he looked out of sorts against Serbia over the weekend. Getting the nod to start, Embiid failed to have a major offensive impact, posting just four points on 2-5 shooting from the field.
Fortunately, the 76ers big man had an opportunity to face a tough South Sudan squad in the weeks leading up to the Paris games, and he found success at the time.
Embiid produced 14 points, making all but one of his six shots from the field. He also had seven rebounds, and dished out three assists. In a game that was tight and came down to the wire, Embiid was a plus-15 on the court. He helped USA squeeze out a difficult win to remain perfect on their road to Paris.
Wednesday’s game is critical for Group C as it gives the U.S. a chance to take sole possession of the top spot. Coming off of a 110-84 victory over Serbia, South Sudan comes in hot after a 90-79 win over Puerto Rico. While the first matchup didn’t go Embiid’s way from a personal standpoint, the 76ers center is focused on doing what he can to help propel his team forward.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Joel Embiid Labeled Team USA’s X-Factor
Nick Nurse Dishes Thoughts on Joel Embiid’s Team USA Run