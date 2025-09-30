All 76ers

3 Bold Sixers Predictions Ahead of the 2025-26 Season

Can the Sixers bounce back in 2026?

Cecil Merkerson III

Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) against the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers are once again stepping into a season filled with questions, and this time the focus is bigger than just survival. It is about turning potential into something real. From Joel Embiid’s health to Tyrese Maxey’s rise and a fresh rookie in VJ Edgecombe, the stage is set for a year that could swing in any direction. Here are three bold predictions that would change the story of the franchise this season.

1. Joel Embiid plays 60-plus games

The easy take is to assume Joel Embiid will miss long stretches. He has been labeled unreliable for years, and last season’s rollercoaster reinforced that reputation. But this year feels different. Embiid has put in the work to manage his body, and the Sixers are determined to build a structure that eases the pressure on him to carry every night.

Sixty-plus games is not just a number. It would be the signal that Philly finally has stability from its franchise player. If he delivers, the Sixers instantly become one of the most dangerous teams in the East.

2. Paul George returns to All-Star form

The addition of Paul George has been somewhat overshadowed by the constant talk about Embiid. That is a mistake. George may be on the back end of his prime, but he is still one of the smoothest two-way wings in the league. Surrounded by Embiid and Maxey, he will not need to press, which should unlock his efficiency.

Expect George to get back to an All-Star level, potentially playing more of the four this season and providing spacing, defense, and a go-to scoring option late in games. Him getting back to his consistent level gives the Sixers the balance they have lacked for years.

3. VJ Edgecombe wins Rookie of the Year

Every season has a wild card, and VJ Edgecombe is that player for Philadelphia. His athleticism and confidence make him a natural fit in a rotation that will need energy and scoring off the bench. Winning Rookie of the Year may sound like a stretch, but Edgecombe’s opportunity is real.

He has the tools, the minutes will be there, especially early on with Jared McCain out for a while with an injury and in a city desperate for a new spark, he could deliver in a way few expect.

These predictions are bold, but that is the point. The Sixers cannot afford to play it safe anymore. If Embiid stays healthy, George regains his form, and Edgecombe bursts onto the scene, the Sixers will not just answer their critics. They will force the league to look at them differently.

