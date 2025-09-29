Multiple Sixers Impressed by Adem Bona's Development
When Adem Bona was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, it would be safe to say that there wasn't an exact game plan for him in the season, given the depth that was present to back up former MVP Joel Embiid on the court. This was only added to when Philadelphia brought back Andre Drummond in the free agency market, which only put the rookie further back in Nick Nurse's depth chart.
But as things would play out, Bona would receive plenty of opportunities in his first season in the league, appearing in 58 games, in which he'd average 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
These stats don't tell the full story as the 22-year-old would become an ever-present figure in the lineup towards the tail end of the campaign, averaging 29.5 minutes on the court, as well as 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds across the last month of action.
Bona's Offseason Development
This left Bona in a good spot heading into the offseason, one that would see him take his game to the continental stage, as he would be named to Turkey's National Team roster for EuroBasket 2025. While his performances, in which he averaged 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds, wouldn't be the talk of the tournament, his development was something spotted by a few members of the Sixers.
Tyrese Maxey was one of his teammates to see a difference in the 22-year-old during his limited workouts with Philadelphia in the preseason, noting that he's playing with more confidence, something that may have been brought on by his experience in EuroBasket.
"I think the Euro stuff really put his confidence on another level, you know what I mean? Like, he's just playing like, a lot more free, I feel like he's catching the ball a lot better, he's protecting the rim like he always does," Maxey explained. "He's more vocal, he's more confident, you can see him smiling a little bit more. That's when you know somebody feels comfortable, when they're like a little bit loose, and they're smiling, they're having a lot more fun."
The mental side of his game hasn't been the only thing that has changed over the course, as Sixers' head coach Nick Nurse has seen his physicality and strength take some significant steps in the past few months.
"He's a much different player than he was day one a year ago, that's for sure, he obviously got a lot of court time last year, which enabled him to grow," Nurse stated. "He had an amazing summer, he's gotten stronger, he's breaking all the weight room records in there, he's really looking good."
Bona's first chance to show off his development will come on October 2, when the Sixers are set to take on the New York Knicks for their first game of the preseason.
