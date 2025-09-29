All 76ers

Multiple Sixers Impressed by Adem Bona's Development

A few member of the Sixers talked about the development of Adem Bona over the summer.

Declan Harris

Jan 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) reacts after missing a shot against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Adem Bona was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, it would be safe to say that there wasn't an exact game plan for him in the season, given the depth that was present to back up former MVP Joel Embiid on the court. This was only added to when Philadelphia brought back Andre Drummond in the free agency market, which only put the rookie further back in Nick Nurse's depth chart.

But as things would play out, Bona would receive plenty of opportunities in his first season in the league, appearing in 58 games, in which he'd average 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Apr 9, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

These stats don't tell the full story as the 22-year-old would become an ever-present figure in the lineup towards the tail end of the campaign, averaging 29.5 minutes on the court, as well as 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds across the last month of action.

Bona's Offseason Development

This left Bona in a good spot heading into the offseason, one that would see him take his game to the continental stage, as he would be named to Turkey's National Team roster for EuroBasket 2025. While his performances, in which he averaged 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds, wouldn't be the talk of the tournament, his development was something spotted by a few members of the Sixers.

Tyrese Maxey was one of his teammates to see a difference in the 22-year-old during his limited workouts with Philadelphia in the preseason, noting that he's playing with more confidence, something that may have been brought on by his experience in EuroBasket.

"I think the Euro stuff really put his confidence on another level, you know what I mean? Like, he's just playing like, a lot more free, I feel like he's catching the ball a lot better, he's protecting the rim like he always does," Maxey explained. "He's more vocal, he's more confident, you can see him smiling a little bit more. That's when you know somebody feels comfortable, when they're like a little bit loose, and they're smiling, they're having a lot more fun."

Adem Bona soars to attempt a block on Jahmir Young.
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jahmir Young (17) drives to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The mental side of his game hasn't been the only thing that has changed over the course, as Sixers' head coach Nick Nurse has seen his physicality and strength take some significant steps in the past few months.

"He's a much different player than he was day one a year ago, that's for sure, he obviously got a lot of court time last year, which enabled him to grow," Nurse stated. "He had an amazing summer, he's gotten stronger, he's breaking all the weight room records in there, he's really looking good."

Bona's first chance to show off his development will come on October 2, when the Sixers are set to take on the New York Knicks for their first game of the preseason.

Declan Harris
DECLAN HARRIS

Declan Harris is a writer for FanNation's All76ers powered by Sports Illustrated Media Group. In addition to his role covering the Sixers, Declan also writes for CityXtra, covering Manchester City F.C. He is a 2023 Temple University Lew Klein School of Media and Communications graduate.

