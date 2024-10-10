3-Time NBA Champion Announces Retirement on Thursday
At 37 years old, Danny Green has called it a career. The former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter took to X on Thursday to encourage fans to listen to his latest podcast episode.
In the episode, Green formally announced his retirement from the NBA.
The veteran forward leaves the game with an impressive resume, which includes three NBA Championships. His first won in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs. The second came in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors, while the third was a personal repeat as he won with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
Green started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but spent most of his time playing for the San Antonio Spurs. His trips to Toronto and LA lasted just one season.
In 2020, Green was traded by the LA Lakers to the OKC Thunder. At the time, the Thunder were in the midst of a rebuild. They flipped Green to the Sixers in the deal that got Philly off of the Al Horford contract.
In his first season with the Sixers, Green averaged 28 minutes as a starter. He produced ten points per game on 41 percent shooting from three.
In the playoffs, Green appeared in eight games. He produced seven points per game while knocking down 38 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
Green entered the free agency market in 2021, but he re-signed with the Sixers on a two-year deal. In his second season with the Sixers, Green played in 62 games. He produced six points per game and hit on 38 percent of his threes. During the team’s final playoff game of the 2022 postseason, Green suffered a knee injury, which sidelined him for a large chunk of the 2022-2023 season.
The Sixers traded Green away to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022. He was a key piece in the deal that helped the Sixers land De’Anthony Melton. Although Green went to Memphis, he only played in three games for them. He would finish the 2022-2023 season as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Last year, the Sixers brought Green back for a second stint. He played in just two games for the team at the start of the year. After the Sixers struck a trade to send James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev packing to the Los Angeles Clippers, Philly needed to make more room on the roster to bring in every returning player in the deal. Green was the odd man out.
After 832 regular season games and nearly 170 playoff appearances, Green will retire officially.