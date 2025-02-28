5-Time NBA Champion Urges 76ers to Secure 2025 First-Round Pick
In the final stretch of the regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves at a crossroads. While they are theoretically still in a position to secure themselves a spot in the postseason, one former player wants to see them start looking to the future.
Amid what has now become a nine-game losing streak, the discourse around the Sixers is to punt on what has already been dubbed a lost season. The main reason why some are calling for them to throw in the towel is their situation regarding their 2025 first-round pick. If they want to keep it, they have to be in the top six. Anything beyond that and it will convey to the OKC Thunder as part of the Al Horford trade.
Over the past few weeks, countless fans and analyst have given their take on what the Sixers should do. During their matchup with the New York Knicks Wednesday, Ron Harper took to X/Twitter to join the discussion. The five-time champion feels it’s time for the Sixers to shut down Joel Embiid and ensure they retain their first-round pick.
Harper is someone who is very invested in how things shape up at the top of the 2025 draft. His son, Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper, is projected to be a top-five pick. Based on his feelings, he could want the Sixers near the top of the draft as a possible landing spot for his son.
The Sixers entered the season with championship aspirations, but things have not played out that way for them. Through 58 games, they sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-38 record. As far as the play-in tournament goes, Philly sits two-and-a-half games behind the 10th-place Chicago Bulls.
Seeing that the chances of them competing for a title are highly unlikely at this point, securing a top pick in a touted draft class might be the best course of action for the Sixers.
