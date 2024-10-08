All 76ers

6-Time NBA All-Star Making Early Impact on Sixers’ Jared McCain

Jared McCain recently discussed the impact of Kyle Lowry on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
When Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain addressed the media on the eve of his first NBA training camp, he had plenty to say about adjusting to life in the NBA. The young guard is going to experience basketball in a different light, considering he’s going from a star at Duke to a rookie fighting for a role on a playoff-caliber team.

In his new situation, playing time might be hard to come by, but he’s fortunate to be surrounded by some veteran guards who can offer plenty of teaching moments to the 2024 16th overall pick.

One of those guards happens to be a six-time All-Star in Kyle Lowry.

“He's been amazing,” McCain said of Lowry on Monday night, following a 76ers victory over the New Zealand Breakers.

Basketball-wise, Lowry has accomplished plenty. At 38-years-old, he’s landed on an All-NBA Team, seen six All-Star games up close, and has an NBA Championship under his belt.

But part of being a leader within a locker room is keeping spirits high. McCain pointed to that impact from Lowry as well.

“He's funnier than I thought when I first met him,” McCain added. “I had to rebound for him a little bit in the Bahamas. I got him some smoothies, just doing my rookie duties. He's a good dude. He made me rebound today, actually, in the warm-ups. He said, ‘Don't shoot! Rebound for me.’ So that was pretty funny.”

After getting a week of training camp in the Bahamas, Lowry, McCain, and the Sixers fired up a preseason outing against the New Zealand Breakers on Monday.

Lowry checked in for just nine minutes to get his feet wet. As for McCain, he debuted and led the Sixers in playing time with 27 minutes. It’s safe to say the former Duke guard left a good first impression.

Putting up 14 shots from the field, nine of which from three, McCain drained over 40 percent of his deep balls. He finished the night with 15 points. He also tacked on seven rebounds and three assists.

McCain still has plenty to accomplish during the preseason, but Monday night was an ideal start. He’ll continue to take advice from his veterans such as Lowry, while working on improving his spot on the depth chart in year one.

“[Kyle’s] been great for me,” McCain finished. “I mean, that's one of the guards I've looked at since I was in high school. Kyle Lowry and others as well. So it's something that's really cool for me as a young kid, getting to play with him and talk to him.”

