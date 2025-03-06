76ers Guard in Exclusive Scoring Company With Steph Curry
When the Philadelphia 76ers acquired Quentin Grimes at the trade deadline, the expectation was that they were taking a flier on a young prospect with a complementary skill set. Despite having to get acclimated on the fly, the former first-round pick has already put together a handfull of stanout performances.
The injury bug continues to run rampant on the Sixers' roster, leaving them without a handful of notable contributors. Joel Embiid is the biggest name out of action, as he was shut down for the remainder of the season due to lingering issues in his knee. The Sixers have also been without Tyrese Maxey, as he exited Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers early due to a back injury.
Down two of their stars against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday, the Sixers were in need of a strong showing from their supporting cast. Grimes took it upon himself to lead the charge, posting a team-high 30 points on efficient 12-for-18 shooting. This performance wasn't enough to get the Sixers over the hump, as they ended up being handed a 126-112 defeat.
Grimes has now had two offensive eruptions in the past week, notching a career-high 44 points against the Golden State Warriors over the weekend. His recent string of performances has him in impressive company with two of the NBA's top guards. Grimes has recorded the most points of any player to kick off the month of March, narrowly edging out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Steph Curry.
In his short time with the Sixers, Grimes has already racked up three performances of at least 30 points. Across his first 11 games with the team, he is averaging 17.7 PPG and 3.3 APG while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.
Many were skeptical when the Sixers traded away Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks. However, given how Grimes has looked thus far, it looks like Philly might have won the deal. Based on his production and fit, the front office should be strongly considering retaining him this offseason.
