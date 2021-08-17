August 17, 2021
76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream NBA Summer League Game

The Philadelphia 76ers' hot start to the NBA Summer League has cooled down over the last couple of matchups. After getting off to a 2-0 start with wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers hit a bit of a rough patch this past weekend.

After losing Tyrese Maxey ahead of the third matchup against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers struggled to overcome to loss of their starting point guard, who led the entire Summer League in scoring through two games.

The void of Maxey resulted in a 100-80 loss to the Celtics. The following night, the Sixers looked to bounce back against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Thanks to a strong showing by the reigning G League MVP Paul Reed, the Sixers managed to go to overtime with the Summer League Championship hopefuls, the Timberwolves.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, they couldn't get it done in overtime. Sitting at 2-2, the Sixers are set to play the Utah Jazz for their NBA Summer League finale on Tuesday afternoon. Without Maxey, Isaiah Joe, and Filip Petrusev in the starting lineup, the Sixers have a lot to overcome in Tuesday's game.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Jazz battle it out for the Summer League finale? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM EST.

Location: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click Here

