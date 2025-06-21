76ers Legend Allen Iverson Announces New Memoir
On Friday, Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson announced the upcoming release of his new memoir, Misunderstood. A post on social media featured the memoir’s cover and a message from Iverson.
“I’m excited to announce that I’m releasing my memoir, MISUNDERSTOOD, this fall. This book is a look back at my life beyond the game, the struggles, the triumphs, and everything in between that made me who I am today. It’s raw, it’s authentic, and it’s me.”
Iverson’s NBA career is most associated with the Philadelphia 76ers. During the 2000-2001 season, Iverson led Philadelphia to the NBA Finals and was named the league’s Most Valuable Player. After a decade with the 76ers, he then had short stints with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies.
An overview revealed that the book will reveal details of Iverson’s childhood and career beginnings.
“A compelling and candid memoir from Allen Iverson, the NBA’s most misunderstood Hall of Famer, detailing his tough childhood in Virginia, his entry into the league as the number one overall pick, and his controversial, culture-changing pro basketball career.”
The memoir is also expected to provide personal insight into Iverson’s off-court experiences, offering context to controversies that sometimes overshadowed his accomplishments.
“But while everyone may know his name, few have seen behind the curtain on Iverson’s tumultuous life. Misunderstood lifts the veil and brings you into the mind of the pugnacious, ultra-talented misfit whose foremost goal, more than fame or fortune, was always to lift his family and friends out of poverty and violence. In his memoir, Iverson explores how he completely shattered the mold dictating what an NBA star could be in the 1990s and 2000s, all while dealing with legal troubles and personal traumas that only contributed to his sense of individualism and star power. This is the unforgettable story of a trailblazer who not only changed the game of basketball but rewrote the rules of what it means to rise, fall, and rise again while staying unapologetically true to himself.”