76ers Media Day: 3 Key Takeaways From Caleb Martin
The Miami Heat’s plan to retain Caleb Martin fell flat despite the team offering more money than anybody else in the free agency market.
The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t land a major discount from the 29-year-old forward, but they had an opportunity available that intrigued the veteran forward.
Martin felt the Sixers have a chance to truly threaten the other contenders in the Eastern Conference. He could be a major piece in their plans to dethrone the Boston Celtics in 2025.
Therefore, Martin signed with the Sixers for a reported $32 million over the next four seasons.
After starting his career with the Charlotte Hornets, Martin had the chance to play for a competitive Miami Heat team in 2021. Since joining the Heat for a three-year stretch, Martin competed in the postseason each year.
Across three seasons, Martin appeared in nearly 200 games for the Heat, starting 84 times. He produced ten points and four rebounds per game. The veteran averaged 46 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
While Martin’s first playoff run with the Heat was quiet, his second was quite impactful. The veteran averaged 13 points and five rebounds while hitting on 42 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Martin was a key piece in the Heat’ improbable NBA Finals run, which stopped just short of their ultimate goal.
The Sixers hope Martin’s playoff experience is a major boost for them in 2025. Coming off of a disappointing first-round exit after losing to the New York Knicks, a player like Martin is viewed as a major acquisition in free agency. Martin will join the Sixers for his first training camp with the team in the Bahamas on Tuesday.
1. Playing Position-Less
At this point, everybody assumes Caleb Martin will be playing at power forward for the Sixers, but the veteran made it clear that he doesn’t intend to stay glued to one position,
“People are saying playing the four or whatever, but if a four goes and screens the one, I’m guarding the point guard,” said Martin. “I think that’s kind of a thing that people put on paper or whatever, but I think it’s position-less basketball more often than not in today’s game.”
2. Experience From the Heat
Coming from the Miami Heat, Martin has played some competitive basketball deep into the postseason in recent years. That’s a key reason why the Sixers brought him on. Therefore, Martin looks forward to bringing that expertise around the team.
“I definitely think that my experience and the roles I played and the stages I’ve been fortunate to play on already will definitely play a part in bringing me here,” said Martin. “That’s what I hope to bring here.”
3. Kyle Lowry's Impact
In recent years, Martin had a chance to play with the veteran guard Kyle Lowry. The two reunite in Philadelphia after splitting up midway through the 2023-2024 season after Lowry was traded.
“We have a great relationship,” Martin said of Lowry. “I just learned a lot from him in a short amount of time in Miami. He’s a winner. He knows what it takes to win. He’s been there, and he’s done that.”