All 76ers

76ers on SI: Marcus Morris, Davis Bertans, or Sleeper?

The latest episode of 76ers on SI goes over the Marcus Morris and Davis Bertans rumors and more.

Justin Grasso

Dec 29, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (5) controls the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (5) controls the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Although the start of free agency is in the rearview, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to add a veteran at some point soon. After they added a handful of guards to the roster over the past few weeks, the Sixers are expected to target a forward.

A recent report from The Philadelphia Inquirer suggested the Sixers have expressed interest in Marcus Morris and Davis Bertans.

But who else could be in the mix?

On the latest episode of 76ers on SI, we take a look at the state of the power forward market. As much as Morris and Bertans make sense, perhaps there is a sleeper that hasn’t been discussed.

76ers on SI Reacts to the Morris and Bertans Update

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

Beyond the free agent power forward rumor mill, the Sixers finally got a parting message from their former veteran sharpshooter, Furkan Korkmaz.

At the 2024 trade deadline, Korkmaz was one of a handful of players the Sixers sent packing. Although his contract landed with the Indiana Pacers in the deal that netted the Sixers Buddy Hield, Korkmaz would be waived before suiting up for the Pacers.

At this point, it appears Korkmaz’s return to the NBA is on hold. With reports hinting that he is taking his talent overseas for the time being, he decided to send out his official farewell message to the Sixers and the city of Philadelphia.

Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI

Former Sixers Veteran Sounds Off on Ben Simmons saga

Paul George Accomplishes Rare NBA Feat

Marcus Morris Reveals Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Sixers

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News