76ers on SI: Marcus Morris, Davis Bertans, or Sleeper?
Although the start of free agency is in the rearview, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to add a veteran at some point soon. After they added a handful of guards to the roster over the past few weeks, the Sixers are expected to target a forward.
A recent report from The Philadelphia Inquirer suggested the Sixers have expressed interest in Marcus Morris and Davis Bertans.
But who else could be in the mix?
On the latest episode of 76ers on SI, we take a look at the state of the power forward market. As much as Morris and Bertans make sense, perhaps there is a sleeper that hasn’t been discussed.
76ers on SI Reacts to the Morris and Bertans Update
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
Beyond the free agent power forward rumor mill, the Sixers finally got a parting message from their former veteran sharpshooter, Furkan Korkmaz.
At the 2024 trade deadline, Korkmaz was one of a handful of players the Sixers sent packing. Although his contract landed with the Indiana Pacers in the deal that netted the Sixers Buddy Hield, Korkmaz would be waived before suiting up for the Pacers.
At this point, it appears Korkmaz’s return to the NBA is on hold. With reports hinting that he is taking his talent overseas for the time being, he decided to send out his official farewell message to the Sixers and the city of Philadelphia.
