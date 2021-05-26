76ers Podcast: Takeaways From Tobias Harris' Monster Game 1 vs. Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers faced the Washington Wizards for Game 1 of the first-round in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. As the city of Philadelphia allowed the Sixers' home arena, the Wells Fargo Center, host fans at 50-percent capacity, the Sixers played their biggest game of the season in front of their most significant crowd of the year.

Sports Illustrated's All76ers writer Justin Grasso along with SI contributing writer and 97.3 ESPN Sixers reporter Kevin McCormick linked up for a brand new episode of the 'Bleav in 76ers' podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network to recap Sunday's events.

Episode 1: Takeaways From Sixers' Game One Victory Over Wizards

Episode Breakdown

I. Discussing the Playoff Environment at the Wells Fargo Center

II. Choosing MVPs From Game One

III. Tobias Harris' Value to the 76ers

IV. Did Ben Simmons Have a Bad Game?

V. Recapping the Bucks' Dominance Over the Heat

VI. Predicting Sixers vs. Wizards Game Two Results

